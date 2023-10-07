Joe Mazzulla Reveals Celtics Will ‘Heavily Rely’ on Backup Center

The Boston Celtics‘ frontcourt depth took a hit when they traded Robert Williams III to the Portland Trail Blazers. Though Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford will take the majority of their frontcourt minutes, the Celtics may also have to give Luke Kornet more minutes. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla doesn’t seem too worried about that prospect.

Mazzulla explained why the Celtics will depend on Luke more during the 2023-24 season, citing his past success while adding that other players can follow his example.

“We’re going to heavily rely on Luke because of what he’s done last year and just kind of how he carries himself,” Mazzulla told reporters per CelticsBlog’s Jack Simone on October 7. “And then the preseason breeds opportunity from the other guys to see who can fall along those lines of what Luke does for us.”

This is the fourth consecutive season in which Luke Kornet has played for the Celtics, though it’s only the second consecutive season that he’s started on the team’s roster. Kornet appeared in a career-high 69 games for the Celtics during the 2022-23 season partly because Williams started the season recovering from knee surgery while Horford rested on back-t0-backs.

With it now being Porzingis and Horford, Kornet may become a regularly featured rotation player.

Sam Hauser Says Payton Pritchard is ‘Out for Blood’

While talking with reporters on October 7, Celtics sharpshooter Sam Hauser lauded Payton Pritchard for how good he’s looked in training camp.

“I think Payton’s had a great camp. He’s really, really been aggressive. He worked really hard this summer, and I think he’s out for blood this year, so I’m really excited to see what he has to bring to the table this year,” Hauser said, per CLNS Media’s X account.

With Marcus Smart and Grant Williams now off the team, both Hauser and Pritchard are expected to come in with bigger roles than they did last season. Pritchard will be the Celtics’ third guard after spending most of last season on the bench, who only played when the Celtics were down one of their guards. Hauser had a bigger role, but that role was squandered when the playoffs came around.

Pritchard and Hauser aren’t the most foolproof options for rotation players, but they are better than the likes of whom the Celtics have relied on in the past, like Brad Wanamaker and Semi Ojeleye.

Jayson Tatum’s Thoughts on Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday

During an interview with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Tatum voiced his excitement for the Celtics’ new star additions.

Tatum’s looking forward to playing with Holiday because of his accolades and their experience playing together.

“I’m extremely happy to have him,” Tatum told Haynes in an October 5 story. “Jrue’s one of the most well-respected guys in this league. He’s a champion. We won a gold medal together two summers ago. So, I know him pretty well and know he is a hell of a player, a hell of a teammate.

“I told him we’re lucky to have him, and we’re going to try to get it done.”

Tatum then explained what makes Porzingis special to someone like him.

“I haven’t had a teammate like (Porzingis) thus far. I haven’t had a low-post presence that is that versatile and can score with the best of them. He brings a different dynamic,” Tatum said.

Tatum will get to see how he fits with his teammates when the three of them play together in Boston’s starting lineup.