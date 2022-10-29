Celtics Coach Issues Challenge Following Tough Loss

The Boston Celtics started out the season about as well as they could have expected, winning their first three games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Orlando Magic, but have since lost their last two against the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

After losing to the Cavaliers in overtime on October 29, Celtics’ Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla issued a challenge to the team: learning the basics of how to win.

“We have to know personnel, and at the same time, we need to learn how to win again,” Mazzulla said. “Each season you come into, you’re not guaranteed to win, and so it’s valuing the ball, and it’s knowing tendencies, and it’s boxing out and rebounding. Just the fundamentals.”

The Celtics had their struggles to start out last season. Then when it was all said and done, they were two wins away from a championship. It’s a long season and having a new Head Coach who was hastily promoted before training camp started warrants the possibility of a learning curve.

Mazzulla on Celtics’ Defensive Issues and Offensive Rebounding

During his postgame press conference, Mazzulla was asked if the Celtics’ defensive issues thus far are becoming a trend.

“I think we just have to execute. I don’t know if it’s a trend or an issue. I thought we were winning the game. We had a chance to win the game. We didn’t close out certain possessions, so I don’t know if it’s as much of an issue as it is just being more consistent on both ends of the floor and not relaxing, and just understanding we have to earn every win. I think that’s what the focus is,” Mazzulla said.

At 3-2, the Celtics have started the 2022-23 season better record-wise than they how started the 2021-22 season, where they started 2-3. However, last season, the Celtics went as far as they did because of their defense. Last season, they finished with the league’s best defensive rating, allowing 106.2 points per 100 possessions.

Five games into this season, they have allowed 117.9 points per 100 possessions, which is the 26th-highest defensive rating in the league thus far. There are 77 games to go, and Robert Williams III’s impending return should change it up, but the defense the Celtics have played thus far has shown itself to be an issue.

Mazzulla on Last Shot in Regulation

After Jarrett Allen missed his second free throw with the game tied at 114 apiece, the Celtics rebounded the ball, thus giving them the final possession during regulation against the Cavaliers with 18 seconds to go. The Celtics opted not to call a timeout before their last play, leading to Jayson Tatum missing a jumper as time expired, sending the game into overtime where they would lose.

Mazzulla explained after the game why he opted not to take the timeout.

“I thought of (taking a timeout), but I thought it gives a chance to get the defense set. Maybe put a sub in that they want to sub and for them to talk about it. I was happy with the look that we got.”

While some may second-guess Mazzulla’s decision, this strategy has paid off for the Celtics before, as it did in the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1.