Joe Mazzulla Issues Statement on Grant Williams After Celtics Beat Timberwolves

After a disappointing loss to the Houston Rockets on March 13, the Boston Celtics bounced back to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-102 on March 15.

As the game was approaching its conclusion, combo-forward Grant Williams came up with a big offensive rebound to help Boston remain in control of the game, something which head coach Joe Mazzulla praised during his post-game press conference.

Grant's ability to make a play is the reason the Celtics have a chance to be a good team Joe Mazzulla praises Grant Williams for stepping up late in the game and making winning plays pic.twitter.com/1a8URy3KFc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 16, 2023

“A big time play. As I’ve said before, we have a deep team, we have the ability to play different ways,” Mazzulla said, “Grant’s humility and professionalism to be ready to play, and make a play like that, is the reason we have a chance to be a good team.”

Williams has been struggling to make an impact since returning from the All-Star break. However, his ability to come up big when the team needs him most is a significant reason why he’s still getting minutes within the rotation despite being unable to find consistency in his shot.

Rudy Gobert Issues Statement on Grant Williams

When speaking to the media as part of his own post-game press conference, Rudy Gobert shared his disbelief that Williams beat him to a jump ball, claiming that the Celtics forward stole the rock in a dead-ball situation.

"He stole the ball. I would never lose a jump ball to Grant Williams." #Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert gives his thoughts on the final moments in the loss to the Celtics. #RaisedByWolves | #NBA pic.twitter.com/NcuLx7zuUb — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) March 16, 2023

“I like the way we fought tonight,” Gobert said, “I like the way we stayed locked in. Playing defense, playing together offensively. Not having a lot of things going our way, but, for the most part, I feel like we kept our composure. We kept our physicality throughout the whole game. So, I’m really proud of the way we played. I mean, the jump ball, I don’t know. I need to rewatch it, but I think he stole the ball. I mean, I would never lose a jump ball to Grant Williams, with all due respect. If I do, it’s really on me. But yeah, he completely stole the ball, and then I don’t know what happened with the situation. But yeah, just an unfortunate turn of events.”

Despite having a clear size advantage over the Celtics’ defense, Gobert was unable to make his presence felt on the court, finishing the game with 15 points 6 rebounds, and 1 assist for the night.

Chris Finch Questions Game Officials

In a contest that saw the Timberwolves pick up multiple technical fouls, leading to both Anthony Edwards and Kyle Anderson being ejected from the game in the dying moments, Chris Finch believes the referees were inconsistent, especially when it came to Boston’s own transgressions.

Play

“I Thought They Fought Through Everything Pretty Well…” | Chris Finch Postgame Sound | 03.15.23 SUBSCRIBE » bit.ly/WolvesYTSub Track the Pack Playlist » youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyzNV4-MntvkOReByK4HoclP_7qsnYtke Stay connected with all things Timberwolves: TWITTER » twitter.com/Timberwolves INSTAGRAM » instagram.com/timberwolves/ FACEBOOK » facebook.com/MNTimberwolves #NBA #Minnesota #Timberwolves #Wolves #RaisedByWolves #KAT #AnthonyEdwards #RudyGobert #Rudy #Gobert #MikeConley #Conley 2023-03-16T04:46:06Z

“I don’t understand why there wasn’t a delay of game when Tatum runs down the floor with the ball,” Finch said, “I don’t understand why there weren’t technicals called when Mazzulla is out on the floor twice in the action of play. I didn’t understand some of the verticality A-to-B; it seemed all kind of come unhinged at the time when Rudy got his taunting technical or whatever it was. Seemed to put everybody on edge.”