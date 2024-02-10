Joe Mazzulla Played Comedian During Celtics’ Tense Third Quarter vs. Wizards

The Boston Celtics just gave up 71 points to the lowly Washington Wizards in the first half of a home game in which they were favored by 18 points. Down by as many as eight points in the third quarter, the Celtics were in an unexpected fight against a team that had nine wins all season. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla then got funny.

Mazzulla went the comedian route during that third quarter that saw Boston outscore the Wizards 36-16 en route to a 133-129 victory on Friday, February 9. The second-year coach turned to jokes in the huddle to try and break up the tension, although neither Jayson Tatum nor Jaylen Brown found them all that funny.

Joe Mazzulla Likely Won’t Make It as a Comedian

Joe Mazzulla's 3rd-quarter got some mixed reviews from JB & JT 😅 😆 pic.twitter.com/jVNLfxx2GU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 10, 2024

After starting the season with a record-setting 20 straight home victories, Mazzulla’s Celtics haven’t been quite as dominant at TD Garden lately. In fact, Boston’s last three losses have all come at home.

The reigning champion Denver Nuggets snapped Boston’s home win streak on January 19 with a 102-100 victory. The Los Angeles Clippers came in eight days later and thumped the Celtics 115-96. The lowest point, however came on February 1 when the Los Angeles Lakers, playing without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, came to Boston and cruised to a 114-105 win.

While the Wizards were hoping to become another team to embarrass Boston at home, Mazzulla went to work on his comedy routine.

After the Wizards game, NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin told Brown that Mazzulla said he told jokes during the third quarter. She asked Brown if that happened and if that’s something he does often.

“Joe tells jokes,” Brown said to Chin. “I wouldn’t say he does it often, but I think he definitely tries to put his personality in there. Some days he has better luck than today.”

“He told us they were very funny,” Chin said.

“That’s what he told you?” Brown asked. “Then I guess that’s what we’re going to go with. We were losing at the time. I didn’t find it funny, but I understand, that’s Joe.”

Mazzulla Wasn’t the Only Celtics Member Telling Jokes

Mazzulla seemingly wanted to break the tension as the Celtics found themselves in an unexpected dogfight. Tatum, who finished with a game-high 35 points, admitted he told a joke, too.

“Joe told us in one of the timeouts in the third quarter, like somebody tell a joke or somebody laugh or smile,” Tatum said. “We put so much pressure on ourselves, and we’ve got to remember to have fun in those moments. It’s not always going to go the way that everybody thinks it’s supposed to, but it’s never as bad as it seems.”

Chin then follwed up and asked Tatum if Mazzulla told a joke and then asked if it was funny.

“I told one joke, and he told a joke,” Tatum said. “His wasn’t that funny, but it was just to lighten up the moment.”

The Celtics hit the road on Sunday, February 11, to face the Miami Heat after playing seven straight at TD Garden.