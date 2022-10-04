Celtics Coach Sounds Off on Adding Future Hall of Famer

After the Boston Celtics added six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin, Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about what he thinks Griffin could bring to the team. Mazzulla, who played against Griffin in college when he was at West Virginia University, believes Griffin’s NBA experience could help the Celtics when he’s on the floor.

“He’s got great experience playing alongside great players, played for great coaches, and a good basketball mind. He’s a big body for us that can help us be physical on both ends of the floor.” Mazzulla said.

Mazzulla added that Griffin has been striving to learn more about how they run things with the Celtics, which could aid the Celtics’ versatility on both ends of the floor.

“He’s great. He’s asking questions (about) how I can help him be comfortable in our defensive system. He’s also a good offensive player with the ability to move the ball and make the extra pass, so I think he’ll fit right in,” Mazzulla said. “I think it’s important to have versatility on both ends of the floor for us, so it’s definitely what we talked about. It’s definitely something that we can do with him.”

Play

Joe Mazzulla Reacts to Blake Griffin Celtics Signing: "Big Body for Us" Joe Mazzulla reacted to the Blake Griffin signing, which became official on Monday, calling him a big body with great experience that can help the Celtics on both ends of the floor. Griffin expects to play in some preseason action and earn a role in a front court missing Robert Williams III, but with Al… 2022-10-03T18:06:26Z

According to Basketball-Reference, Griffin played 84 percent of his minutes at the center position with the Brooklyn Nets last season, which is by far the highest percentage of minutes he’s ever played at center.

Griffin Surprised by Celtics’ Atmosphere

When Griffin’s signing was official on October 3, Griffin spoke to reporters following his first practice with his new team. When asked about what’s different about Boston, Griffin praised the Celtics for having a different atmosphere in a positive light.

“The amount of maturity and welcoming-ness. It’s a different atmosphere that I’m sort of used to, in a good way. Everybody, one through 15, in practice was focused, very encouraging, and helpful. You don’t take that for granted because it’s not always the case everywhere you go,” Griffin said.

Play

Blake Griffin talks signing with Boston, first impression of Celtics, wanting to win a championship Blake Griffin talks to the media for the first time as a member of the Boston Celtics. he disucsses his free-agency process, playing with Boston's young core, wanting to win a championship, and impressions of interim head coach, Joe Mazzulla. CONNECT ➡️ – Subscribe to our channel: bit.ly/nbcsbostonYT – MyTeams App: bit.ly/myteamsYT – Our website:… 2022-10-03T17:46:10Z

Griffin hasn’t experienced too much playoff success in his career, but he has played for excellent teams in the past when he played for the Nets and Los Angeles Clippers. Griffin is not expected to have the same role with the Celtics that he did with the Clippers, but he is expected to have a similar role to the one he had with the Nets.

Griffin Sounded Off on Boston’s Appeal

When asked about why he joined the Celtics, Griffin first said that Boston has an appeal as a free agent destination, and not just because of their illustrious history.

“Beyond the history that this franchise has, Boston has always been one of those places that, as an NBA player, I feel like guys are like, ‘It’d be a pretty cool experience to play there,’” Griffin said.

He then added that what Boston has at its arsenal from top to bottom is why playing for them was something he couldn’t say no to.

“Beyond that, the core they have, having Brad in the front office now, the coaches they have. I actually played against Joe (Mazzulla) in college. It’s this young core. The foundation they laid last year, I think, sets the table, so this is the kind of opportunity you couldn’t pass up.”

Blake Griffin said Boston's a popular destination for NBA players… #Celtics pic.twitter.com/KrhkaA4boz — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) October 4, 2022

Among all the players currently on the Celtics roster, the only one who Griffin has played with beforehand is Danilo Gallinari, who he briefly played with on the Clippers during the 2017-18 season before being traded to Detroit mid-season.