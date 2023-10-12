Joe Mazzulla Has Strong Words for Dalano Banton After Third Quarter Benching

Not too long after the second half of the Boston Celtics–Philadelphia 76ers game started, head coach Joe Mazzulla elected to take out Dalano Banton after Banton failed to dive for a loose ball on the floor. The Athletic’s Jared Weiss gave the full details during the game via his X account.

Looked like Dalano Banton didn't dive for a loose ball at the first opportunity and Joe Mazzulla pulled him one play into the half so Joe could rip him a new one. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 12, 2023

After the game, Mazzulla explained why he decided to pull Banton so early into the third quarter.

“Listen, there’s nothing more important than holding people to a high standard, especially when you believe in them and know they can be really, really good. And we have a roster of 1-17 that I truly believe in. And there’s just a good learning opportunity,” Mazzulla said, per Adam Himmelsbach via his X account.

Mazzulla then praised Banton for taking Mazzulla’s guidance well.

“There was a loose ball there, and I thought he could have gotten it. So credit to him that he was able to take coaching, and he responded really, really well. He’s got a chance to be a really good player in this league, and I just loved the mentality that he brought to being coached and then responding. It’s super important. And I’m thankful that he allowed me to coach him.”

Mazzulla gave a detailed answer about this situation. Really seems more comfortable sharing his thoughts this year. https://t.co/E6C6Qrsu99 pic.twitter.com/87zsWukGVB — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 12, 2023

Given the uncertainty in the Celtics’ rotation, Banton has the chance to break through. However, he’ll have to attack from all angles to gain Mazzulla’s trust, as demonstrated by the Celtics’ head coach taking Banton out for not hustling.

Jay Scrubb Vows He’ll be Back

The Celtics reported some bad news when they revealed via their X account on October 8 that Jay Scrubb, who had been signed to a two-way contract during the 2023 offseason, tore his ACL, thus likely ending his season.

Scrubb gave his first thoughts since his ACL tear, vowing that he will return next season while posting shamrock emojis via his X account on October 12, writing, “I will be back i promise you.”

I will be back i promise you 🍀💚 — 0. (@jayscrubb) October 12, 2023

Being on a two-way contract, Scrubb wasn’t expected to have a big role with the Celtics, but he showed his range when he shot 40% from three during the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League, which made him a prospect the Celtics clearly believed was worth developing.

Despite being out for the season, Scrubb has shown that he still wants to be around the Celtics.

Oshae Brissett Called Underrated Addition: Analyst

The Athletic’s John Hollinger explained why he considers Celtics wing Oshae Brissett to be among the more underrated additions of the offseason.

“Brissett…is by far the best chance for Boston to get something above replacement-level production from what is the eighth spot in its rotation at full strength and a more prominent role if any of the top seven are out of the lineup. Despite being a bit undersized for the frontcourt, he mostly played the four in Indiana over the last four seasons, where he held up on the glass (12.0 percent career rebound rate) and showed good defensive awareness in a team concept,” Hollinger wrote in an October 11 story.

Brissett and Banton will likely compete for minutes in the Celtics’ rotation. Their minutes may hinge on who the Celtics will face.