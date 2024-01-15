Joe Mazzulla Has 1 Major Takeaway After 2 Legendary Coaches Move On

Over the last few years, Joe Mazzulla developed a relationship with Bill Belichick, the former New England Patriots head coach who is moving on after 24 years and six Super Bowls with the team. Belichick wasn’t the only legendary coach to move on this week, as Alabama’s Nick Saban called it a career after winning seven national titles, including six with the Crimson Tide.

Mazzulla was recently asked about his thoughts on Belichick leaving town, and the Boston Celtics coach stressed one major takeaway he had from a couple of coaching legends moving on.

Joe Mazzulla Inspired By Nick Saban Walking Away After a Loss

Belichick and the Patriots made some serious national noise when they mutually decided to part ways. Widely considered the best to ever coach in the NFL, Belichick coached his last game for the Patriots on Sunday, January 7, 2024, in a rare loss to the New York Jets.

Less than a week later, the divorce between Belichick and the Pats was announced.

Saban joined Belichick in moving on from a highly successful coaching career by announcing his resignation after Alabama’s overtime loss to Michigan in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.

While Mazzulla was asked his thoughts on Belichick leaving New England, he was extremely impressed with how Saban walked away.

“To me, the most inspiring thing was Nick Saban has won so much, and he walked away after losing in the college playoff,” Mazzulla said before a press conference, per CLNS Media. “To me, that’s inspiring as a coach because you’re not going to be defined by winning.

“You don’t have to stick around too long and chase another one. When you see guys go through coaching changes or slumps, one, it’s easy to forget how hard it is to be a coach. Two, it’s easy to take for granted long-term success. Three, we’re just normal guys who have a job and try to do the best we can.”

Mazzulla Grateful for Belichick’s Friendship

Belichick will go down as one of the best coaches in all of sports, certainly in New England. Mazzulla is just in his second full season as head coach of the Celtics. Despite the age and experience difference, Mazzulla said he formed a relationship with Belichick that he’ll cherish.

A reporter asked for Mazzulla’s thoughts on Belichick’s departure.

“I don’t have a reaction to that,” Mazzulla said. “I just have a reaction to Bill as a coach, as a friend, as one of the best coaches of all time. I’m thankful for the relationship that him and I have built. I’ve gotten to learn from him and gotten to talk to him.

“To me, when you see things like yesterday, whether it’s Coach Belichick or whether it’s Nick Saban, if coaching defines you, it can be an unhealthy life. It could be really stressful. You can be the best ever, and there’s a shelf life. There’s a shelf life on your career, and there’s a shelf life on being with one particular team.”