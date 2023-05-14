Joel Embiid Confronts Jayson Tatum After Celtics Eliminate Sixers: Watch

The Boston Celtics came, saw, and conquered their Game 7 bout against the Philadelphia 76ers, as they bested their long-time divisional rival by a commanding final score of 112-88.

While the C’s triumph was a result of a full team effort, leading the charge on the day was franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum, who had himself one of the greatest series-clinching performances in NBA history.

His efforts were so commanding, following the sound of the final buzzer Sixers big man Joel Embiid playfully confronted the Celtics star, and jokingly hounded him for the way he played.

“You chose today to friggen have that game,” Joel Embiid asked Jayson Tatum.

Tatum was truly electric during his 41 minutes of action, as he dropped a league-record 51 points during Sunday’s Game 7 to go along with 13 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals all while shooting 60.7% from the field and 60.0% from deep.

Jaylen Brown Praises Jayson Tatum During Media Session

Joel Embiid was by no means the only person mesmerized by Jayson Tatum’s heroics during Sunday’s bout, as Jaylen Brown was seen heaping nothing but praise upon his star running mate during his post-game media session.

When discussing the events of the game and what helped the Celtics punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, the 26-year-old took a moment to name-drop Tatum and even provided an endorsement for his new shoes along the way.

“Just Jayson Tatum. JT just got it going and get out of that man’s way. He just got it rolling and there was nothing they could do to stop [him]. They started trying to double-team him and it just gave open looks to other guys. When JT’s playing like that we’re going to be extremely hard to beat. Way to step up, great performance by Jayson and I think everybody should go buy some of them new JT’s that he just dropped. He did his thing tonight,” Jaylen Brown said.

While Jayson Tatum is certainly deserving of all the attention he’s currently receiving for his play on the day, perhaps lost in the hoopla was Jaylen Brown’s tremendous two-way showing, as he finished out the close-out contest with 25 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks while shooting 47.4% from the field and 50.0% from deep.

Joe Mazzulla Already Thinking of Celtics Plan Against Heat

While fans, media pundits, and a majority of the Celtics personnel were celebrating Boston’s triumphant series-clinching victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, head coach Joe Mazzulla made sure to note that he already has his mind set on prepping for the next round of the postseason.

Following the contest, Mazzulla provided a statement on what his agenda will look like once he heads home from TD Garden.

“I’m gonna go home and grab a glass of wine and start watching film on Miami,” Joe Mazzulla said, per The Athletic’s Jay King via Twitter.

Despite receiving some serious criticisms during the club’s 2023 playoff run, veteran big man Al Horford made sure to highlight Mazzulla’s adjustments throughout their semifinals series which, in his words, led to the Celtics switching up coverages against Joel Embiid and, ultimately, disrupted the offensive flow of the Philadelphia 76ers.