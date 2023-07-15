Jordan Walsh Compares Himself to $54 Million Wing, Second Round Pick

Since being drafted by the Boston Celtics, Jordan Walsh has impressed the masses with his play on both sides of the floor in the Summer League. So much so that he’s being called one of the steals of the 2023 NBA Draft.

1 steal Helped fuel a comeback win for the Celtics. Flew around on defense all game. Now averaging 18.3 points and shooting 36.8% from 3 this summer. pic.twitter.com/6rEH5jcHPe — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 13, 2023

In an interview with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Walsh talked about no matter how he was seen as a basketball prospect, he always relied on what he believed made him stand out.

“After high school, everything starts over,” Walsh told Scotto. “It’s a clean slate for everybody. It no longer matters if you were a five-star recruit, No. 1 in the class, or the last person in the class. It’s all about the production you bring to the team and organization. I felt like whether I was Top 10 or Top 100, I felt like I could rest my hat on playing defense and being able to guard one through four. Even in the NBA now, I feel like that’s my identity.”

Walsh admitted that he models his game after another second-round pick who has become a success story in the NBA.

“A guy like Herb Jones was also a second-round pick who could guard one through four and does a lot of little things to win, is a guy I can relate to and am modeling myself after. At one point, I can become more of a point-forward type of player for an organization. It all starts with defense, and that’ll help me earn my stripes in the league.”

Jones agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason.

Jordan Walsh Says ‘Everything Affects Winning’

After his Summer League debut, Walsh talked about how much everything around him affects winning while talking with The Athletic’s Jay King.

“I learned my first day going into Boston that everything affects winning. Whether you’re on the bench, whether you’re just walking around in the street, maybe you’re just eating food, whatever you’re doing, everything affects winning,” Walsh said.

Walsh added that because of how much he values winning, he wants to do what he can to help the Celtics win a title.

“So I want to take real responsibility and real pride in everything that I do affects the team in a positive way, affects the organization in a positive way to get another banner. And that’s been my focus since Boston called my name to get me on their team.”

Jordan Walsh Shouted Out Jayson Tatum

After his Summer League debut, Walsh talked about how he approached the game like Jayson Tatum was playing with him.

“Obviously, I wanted to play sort of like a role that I would if I was playing with a guy like Jayson Tatum. Just being ready to hit those open shots and make easy plays,” Walsh said.

Walsh added that he tried to see if Tatum noticed specifically him during his debut.

“I looked at him a couple of times. He didn’t look back at me. But I looked over there like, ‘Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.’ But it’s respect, though. I love watching him play.”

There could potentially be a spot in the rotation for Walsh this upcoming season, but he will have to earn it.