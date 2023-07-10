Promising Rookie Says Celtics ‘Force Me to Shoot’

The 2023-24 NBA campaign may still be several months away, but Boston Celtics fans are already being treated to some green-and-white on-court action thanks to the offseason’s annual Summer League.

Catching eyes early for the franchise is incoming rookie forward Jordan Walsh, who is impressing onlookers with his highly efficient offensive production. Recently, when discussing his play and stellar shooting abilities with reporters, the 19-year-old made the bold claim that not only are the Celtics encouraging him to hoist up shots, but they’re practically forcing him to.

“Not only do they encourage me, they force me to shoot it,” Jordan Walsh said with a smile. “I just remember in practice one day, somebody hit me with a wide-open corner three. I didn’t shoot it, I did a sidestep and then shot it. The gym went crazy, they were like ‘Jordan, what are you doing!’ They were yelling at me, they were like ‘you have to shoot it.'”

Walsh would continue on by noting that Boston’s overt desire to see him shoot has proven to be beneficial, stating that it “builds confidence in me and it builds confidence in the team.”

Through two games played thus far, the forward finds himself posting impressive per-game averages of 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting a stellar 41.7 percent from deep on 6.0 attempts per contest.

Jordan Walsh Provides Injury Update Following Celtics Loss

Along with the excitement felt amongst the fanbase, Jordan Walsh has also provided individuals with a bit of concern, as he suffered a knee injury while drawing a charge mid-way through their Summer League contest against the Washington Wizards.

Though he managed to play through the ailment, it was evident that pain persisted until the final buzzer sounded.

During a post-game interview, Walsh provided an update on his knee.

“I guess they were trying to run a fake screen or something. He was going to run backdoor and try to run through me, but I’m standing right there. So he ran straight into me, and then he hit my knee, right above my knee. It’s like a big knot. Yeah, it’s nasty,” Walsh said.

Despite this harsh-sounded injury, Walsh would continue on by noting that he doesn’t envision that he’ll miss time.

“I’m tough, so I wanna hoop, so I’m gonna keep playing,” Walsh said. “I’m not going to use (the injury) as no excuse.”

Celtics Attend John Wall Workout

Though the Boston Celtics may have boasted one of the deepest guard rotations in the entire league last season, considering they traded Marcus Smart this summer coupled with the questionable health of Malcolm Brogdon, heading into 2022-23, at the very least their collection of backcourt talent looks to be diminished.

Reinforcements may be coming their way, however, as The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported on July 9 that the shamrocks were among several the organizations that attended a private workout for current veteran free agent, John Wall.

“Veteran point guard John Wall held a private workout on Sunday with multiple teams — including the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers — in attendance. The five-time All-Star is ramping up efforts in hopes of a return to the NBA,” Iko reported, via Twitter.

A five-time NBA All-Star and a former All-Defensive selection, John Wall saw 34 games of action with the Los Angeles Clippers this past season, posting averages of 11.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds before being traded and, ultimately, waived by the Houston Rockets.

Throughout his 13-year NBA career, the point guard boasts averages of 18.7 points, 8.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and just shy of a block.