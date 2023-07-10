Jordan Walsh Provides Injury Update After Celtics Summer League Loss

Boston Celtics‘ draft pick Jordan Walsh had a scary moment early on during the team’s second summer league against the Washington Wizards when he bumped knees while drawing a charge. Walsh played through it anyway, but afterward, gave reporters the full details of the play that injured him and what he played through.

“I guess they were trying to run a fake screen or something. He was going to run backdoor and try to run through me, but I’m standing right there. So he ran straight into me, and then he hit my knee, right above my knee. It’s like a big knot. Yeah, it’s nasty,” Walsh said, per Celtics on CLNS.

Despite what he was playing through, Walsh assured reporters that he will keep playing in the Summer League.

“I’m tough, so I wanna hoop, so I’m gonna keep playing,” Walsh said. “I’m not going to use (the injury) as no excuse. I feel like I still should have played to my ability.”

Scoring 12 points on four-for-14 shooting from the field, Walsh was not as efficient as he was in his Summer League debut, but he made a few dazzling passes, leading to three assists.

Jordan Walsh Shouts Out Jayson Tatum After Debut

Walsh scored 18 points on four-for-six shooting from three in his Summer League debut. Better yet, after the game, Walsh said he played as though he was playing next to Jayson Tatum.

“Obviously, I wanted to play sort of like a role that I would if I was playing with a guy like Jayson Tatum. Just being ready to hit those open shots and make easy plays,” Walsh said per Jay King of The Athletic.

Tatum was in attendance at that game. While Walsh unsuccessfully tried to get his attention, Walsh appreciated him being there.

“I looked at him a couple of times. He didn’t look back at me. But I looked over there like, ‘Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.’ But it’s respect, though. I love watching him play.”

If Walsh finds his shooting touch in the NBA, he may get plenty of playing time next to Tatum.

Jordan Walsh Talks About Value of Winning

While talking with reporters after his Summer League debut, Walsh talked about how he learned right away how everything he does affects winning.

“I learned my first day going into Boston that everything affects winning. Whether you’re on the bench, whether you’re just walking around in the street, maybe you’re just eating food, whatever you’re doing, everything affects winning,” Walsh said, per King.

For that reason, Walsh said that his focus is on doing everything to help the Celtics win.

“So I want to take real responsibility and real pride in everything that I do affects the team in a positive way, affects the organization in a positive way to get another banner. And that’s been my focus since Boston called my name to get me on their team.”

Walsh could have a sizeable role for the Celtics this season after they traded away both Marcus Smart and Grant Williams.