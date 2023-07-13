Celtics’ Summer League Standout Gaining Steam: ‘One of the Steals of the Draft’

Boston Celtics draft pick Jordan Walsh left quite the impression when they beat their historic rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, in their third summer league game, 95-90. In 30 minutes, Walsh put up 25 points on 10-for-20 shooting, eight rebounds, and one steal.

Walsh’s performance stood so well that popular Celtics YouTube Tomek Kordylewski posted his highlights while saying that Walsh is “for sure looking like a steal of the draft” via his personal Twitter.

Jordan Walsh is for sure looking like a steal of the draft: pic.twitter.com/34RFWSphbu — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) July 13, 2023

Kordylewski was not the only one who expressed this very sentiment. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor said almost word-for-word the exact same thing after Walsh’s performance.

“Jordan Walsh is looking like one of the steals of the draft,” O’Connor said via his personal Twitter. “Helped fuel a comeback win for the Celtics. Flew around on defense all game. Now averaging 18.3 points and shooting 36.8% from 3 this summer.”

Jordan Walsh is looking like one of the steals of the draft. Tonight: 25 points

8 rebounds

3 assists

1 steal Helped fuel a comeback win for the Celtics. Flew around on defense all game. Now averaging 18.3 points and shooting 36.8% from 3 this summer. pic.twitter.com/6rEH5jcHPe — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 13, 2023

Celtics fan accounts said the same thing while posting highlights of Walsh’s performance against the Lakers.

Jordan Walsh with 25 points on 50% shooting. Hustled the entire night and was electric on the defensive end. Showcased his scoring potential as well Steal of the Draft.pic.twitter.com/3xIEjd4gH6 — I 😵‍💫‼️ (@Ibra_Goat) July 13, 2023

Jordan Walsh. Steal of the draft. pic.twitter.com/pjTwDy5cuR — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) July 13, 2023

Summer League performances must be taken with a grain of salt, but Walsh’s defense and shooting thus far have been encouraging signs. However, he still has much more to prove for him to vie for a spot in the rotation.

Jordan Walsh Explains How ‘Everything Affects Winning’

After Walsh made his Summer League debut on June 8, he explained to The Athletic’s Jay King that he’s learned about the importance winning since being drafted by the Celtics.

“I learned my first day going into Boston that everything affects winning. Whether you’re on the bench, whether you’re just walking around in the street, maybe you’re just eating food, whatever you’re doing, everything affects winning. So I want to take real responsibility and real pride in everything that I do affects the team in a positive way, affects the organization in a positive way to get another banner. And that’s been my focus since Boston called my name to get me on their team,” Walsh said, per King.

Jordan Walsh: "Whether you’re on the bench, whether you’re just walking around in the street, maybe you’re just eating food, whatever you’re doing, everything affects winning." Full quote: pic.twitter.com/czsQSMSSEJ — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 8, 2023

Walsh is saying all the right things since coming to the Celtics. He will enter the 2023-24 season as a rookie with something to prove, but after losing Grant Williams, Walsh may be given chances early on to make his way into the rotation.

After his Summer League debut, Walsh said he approached the game like he was playing with Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

“Obviously, I wanted to play sort of like a role that I would if I was playing with a guy like Jayson Tatum. Just being ready to hit those open shots and make easy plays,” Walsh said, per King.

Jordan Walsh said he just wanted to do whatever he could today to impact winning: "Obviously I wanted to play sort of like a role that I would if I was playing with a guy like Jayson Tatum. Just being ready to hit those open shots and make easy plays." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 8, 2023

Walsh added that while he didn’t make eye contact with Tatum, he said that he enjoys watching Tatum play.

“I looked at him a couple of times. He didn’t look back at me. But I looked over there like, ‘Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.’ But it’s respect, though. I love watching him play.”

Jayson Tatum was watching the Celtics today courtside. Jordan Walsh: "I looked at him a couple of times. He didn’t look back at me. But I looked over there like, ‘Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.’ But it’s respect though. I love watching him play." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 8, 2023

Walsh will get his chance to become familiar with the Celtics star in due time. Walsh and Tatum will get a better idea of how they can play off one another when training camp starts in September.