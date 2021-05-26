Pelicans Wing Labeled a Player the Celtics ‘Need to Chase’

Even as the team currently finds itself in a 0-2 hole to the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets, the Boston Celtics‘ playoff run remains very much alive (albeit on life support). Nevertheless, fans and analysts alike have begun to pontificate on offseason roster moves and the team’s ability to return to prominence in 2021-22.

Unfortunately, the Celtics could have a tough time making significant upgrades due to their salary cap situation. Given the big-time bucks being doled out to his star trio — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker will earn in the area of $90 million next season — and the dearth of contracts coming off the books this summer, Boston GM Danny Ainge may be relegated to working in the margins.

Unless, as a handful of armchair GMs on social media have suggested, he looks to trade Tatum or Brown. However, All-Stars in their early 20s on long-term contracts have a funny tendency of staying put.

Still, Ainge has indicated that changes are coming. There may even be some potential difference-makers that will be gettable in the trade market or via free agency.

According to one major outlet, a certain New Orleans Pelicans wing fits the bill.

B/R: Celtics Should Chase Josh Hart

On Monday, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes put out his list of the players that each of the NBA’s 30 teams should pursue this offseason. As relates to the Celtics, he landed on guard/forward Josh Hart, a former first-round pick who spent his last two seasons with the Pels.

Hughes opined that the Cs have lacked for production from their backup wings, a statement that definitely rings true.

Although Semi Ojeleye provides toughness and defense — and his three-point shot is slowly improving — he lacks some sizzle offensively. Hughes also called him a poor rebounder for his position. Meanwhile, the jury is still out on youngsters Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford, who largely couldn’t be counted on this season.

Hart, who will be a restricted free agent this summer, could provide certainty of production in the position group.

Wrote Hughes:

“Hart’s season ended early with a thumb injury, but prior to going down, he validated his status as one of the NBA’s absolute best rebounding wings. Many of Hart’s 8.0 boards per game (in only 28.7 minutes) came as the result of his nonstop motor; he’s full-go all the time. It’s not a coincidence that Hart always manages to rebound his own team’s missed free throws at ridiculous rates. He just never stops fighting for the ball. The 6’5″ wing can space and slash, and he’s much more comfortable with the rock in his hands than any of Boston’s current reserves at the position.”

Hart’s Performance in 2020-21

For the most part, Hart was the same player he has been throughout his four-year career in the Association this season. In 47 games (four starts), he averaged 9.2 points, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals per contest.

That said, his 8.0 RPG represented a new career-high, one of the best marks league-wide at his position and a sizable uptick over what he had done previously. He also limited low-efficiency shots (more than 86 percent of his attempts came from deep or within three feet of the hoop) and knocked down a career-best 77.5% from the foul line.

He has yet to reclaim the three-point efficacy he displayed as a rookie, when he shot nearly 40% from distance, though. And his defensive rating of 112.1 left something to be desired.

Hart’s season ended in April when he suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb.

