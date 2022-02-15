Former Celtic Was ‘Surprised’ Brad Stevens Traded Him

Former Boston Celtics forward Josh Richardson is excited to begin his new chapter as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. In retrospect, however, it’s a deal that Richardson says he never saw coming.

The veteran wing found out in the final hour of February 10’s 3 p.m. deadline. Richardson, prospect Romeo Langford, and two first-round picks, including this year’s selection, were shipped to the Spurs. In return, San Antonio sent guard Derrick White to Boston.

Richardson Found Out ’40 Minutes Before’ NBA Deadline

Richardson, who addressed the media for the first time as a member of the Spurs, shared finding out about last week’s trade.

“I found out probably 40 minutes before the deadline,” Richardson said during Spurs shootaround this week. “First thoughts: I was so surprised. But once I looked at it and everything I was excited to see, you know, I saw the roster; a lot of young guys, a lot of hungry guys. And they’ve played well lately. So, I’m excited to be able to kind of simulate what they’ve been doing.”

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will most likely thrust Richardson into a leadership role as Josh’s experience and track record as a 3-and-D player is conducive to Popovich’s system.

“He’s one of the best coaches ever, and I’ve been a fan of the Spurs since I was younger, a lot younger,” Richardson said. “I’m from Oklahoma. We didn’t have a team. So, I kind of grew up watching the Spurs.”

Things in San Antonio ‘Similar’ to Boston

For Richardson, San Antonio breeds familiarity in more ways than one. Rooting for the Popovich-led Spurs as a kid has undoubtedly eased the transition for Josh.

However, Richardson already fits right in after playing in a system led by Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who spent seven seasons (2012-19) in San Antonio with Popovich.

“Just the way they do things,” Richardson said of the Spurs’ system. “The discipline, some of the principles they brought to the game; it’s kind of similar.”





All in all, Richardson can’t wait to get things started.

“It’s exciting to be able to come in here and help these young guys figure out how to play, how to grow,” Richardson explained. “I’ve been through a lot of stuff that they’re going through already. So, I feel like I can be just another voice if anything to even things out.”

Romeo Langford Happy for ‘Fresh Start’ with Spurs

Langford shares in Richardson’s excitement for relocating to Texas. San Antonio is an excellent opportunity for the third-year pro who failed to solidify a permanent spot in Udoka’s rotation in Boston.

The Spurs (22-36) are far from contending in the Western Conference — which should generate minutes for 22-year-old Langford.

“It’s a fresh start for me,” Langford said during Spurs’ media availability at shootaround. “I get to start from square one again. I’m just happy to be here.”

