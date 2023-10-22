Jrue Holiday Calls Ex-Celtics Star ‘One of the Best to Do It’

Jrue Holiday got to play with former Boston Celtics star Rajon Rondo for one season – the 2017-18 season with the New Orleans Pelicans. However, despite their short time together, Holiday explained why he admired Rondo, including that he believes Rondo to be one of the NBA’s best point guards ever to play.

“He made us go. That was one of the times where I played off-ball and got to learn from one of the best to do it,” Holiday told reporters on October 22, per CLNS Media Boston Sports Network’s YouTube Channel. “Playing with him, obviously one of my favorite players. Watching him, growing up as a Laker fan, watching him beat the Lakers, and then getting the chance to play with one of the best was like a dream come true for me.”

Rondo and Holiday helped the Pelicans go on their longest playoff run since 2008. Sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs gave them their first playoff series victory since the Chris Paul days.

Rondo was an accomplished player in his NBA career, winning two NBA championships and making four all-star teams. However, he had many other individual accolades on top of being a champion and a star. That included making four NBA All-Defense teams, leading the league in assists three times, and making the third All-NBA team.

Rajon Rondo is a Fan of Jrue Holiday Addition

Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo’s respect and admiration for each other are clearly mutual. On October 20, Rondo explained why he was a fan of his former team acquiring Holiday.

“I love the Jrue Holiday pick-up,” Rondo told reporters, per CLNS Media Boston Sports Network’s YouTube Channel. “He’s one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever played with all-time, and I’m excited for you guys to see what he can bring night in, night out.”

Rondo explained why Holiday will be good for the Celtics as a player and teammate.

“Just his mentality, his mindset, his professional approach to the game, and just what he brings out there on the court. He does a lot of intangibles, he’s a very unselfish guy, and he’s fun to be around. But he’s a winner. He’s a competitor,” Rondo said.

Holiday and Rondo clearly left a strong impression on one another despite being teammates for one season.

Andre Iguodala Believes Celtics Will Win East

Andre Iguodala singled out Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis when explaining why the Celtics are his pick to come out of the Eastern Conference. Iguodala started by singling out his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate.

"[Jrue Holiday] is the most underrated player of this generation. … This guy's different." 👀 @andre pic.twitter.com/7ZrcIIGnTH — First Take (@FirstTake) October 20, 2023

“Jrue Holiday…is the most underrated player of this generation,” Iguodala said ESPN’s NBA Today on October 20. “This guy is different. He’s dissimilar. Every team he’s been on maximized their potential. Regardless of they were making a run to the championship.”

Iguodala then singled out Porzingis while explaining why Holiday would help the Celtics.

“I’m a huge Jrue Holiday fan. I know what he brings to the table. He’s a great balance for them. I feel like Porzingis is in a really good situation for them, so I’m going with the Celtics until they prove me wrong.”

Porzingis and Holiday were the Celtics’ prized additions this summer. Their talent is obvious, but a lot could change if one or both of them get hurt.