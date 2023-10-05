Jrue Holiday Gives Honest Thoughts on Former Celtic Marcus Smart

There was some cause for concern for the Boston Celtics when they traded away for Marcus Smart but said concern may have been dispelled once the team traded for Jrue Holiday. Like Smart, Holiday is regarded as one of the NBA’s best defenders as a guard on top of his solid playmaking, thus filling the hole Smart left.

On October 4, Holiday gave his thoughts on Smart, praising his game while also giving him credit for the rare feat he’s achieved in his NBA career.

Play

“I think we have a good relationship. I always have been a fan of his, especially because of the way that he plays. How he gets under people’s skin. What he does for the game of basketball, in my opinion, sometimes goes unnoticed. (I’m) super happy for him for winning Defensive Player of the Year. Especially as a guard, I know what it’s like and how hard it is to guard 1-5 and not getting that much credit for it, but to see him do it has been awesome,” Holiday said while talking to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston on October 4.

Holiday admitted that he would have liked being teammates with Smart but added that he’s excited to make his own mark with the Celtics.

“I would have loved to play with him, but we know how this business goes. I think for me to step in here and make my imprint, and show my game and do what I do is going to be fun for me.”

As far as replacements for Marcus Smart go, the Celtics may not have been able to do any better than Holiday.

Jayson Tatum’s Thoughts On Celtics’ Roster Turnover

The Celtics went through their most roster turnover this season with the moves they made. Jayson Tatum revealed that despite being the Celtics’ best player, he doesn’t play much of a role in the front office decisions while talking with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

“I never want to get involved with things like that. My job is to show up and play. It’s not my job to trade and handpick guys or anything like that,” Tatum told Haynes in an October 5 story. Tatum admitted that it was hard to see some of his teammates leave, as he also considered them his friends.