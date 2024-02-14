Jrue Holiday Reveals Punishment for Jaylen Brown Should He Falter at Slam Dunk Contest

The Boston Celtics head into the All-Star break after Wednesday night’s home matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. While it’s a nice rest period for most members of the team, Jaylen Brown will be quite busy during All-Star Weekend.

Not only will Brown take part in the All-Star Game, but he’ll be on center stage during the annual Slam Dunk Contest. Celtics teammate Jrue Holiday will keep an eye out on Brown during his appearance in the Slam Dunk Contest. After a 118-110 victory over the Nets on Tuesday, February 13, Holiday admitted he has a punishment for Brown should he falter at the dunk contest.

Jrue Holiday Has Plans to Shame Brown If Things Don’t Go Well

The Slam Dunk Contest has lost its luster over the years. In the early days of the event in the mid-1980s, it had plenty of star appeal.

Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, and Kobe Bryant all took part — and won — the contest. Jordan and Wilkins won twice, while Bryant claimed first place in 1997.

Today, it’s rare for an All-NBA player to participate.

Brown, a three-time All-Star who made his first All-NBA team last year, will square off against Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Mac McClung (G League, Osceola Magic), and Jacob Toppin (New York Knicks). McClung is the defending champion.

While Brown gives this year’s contest some star power, Holiday is putting some pressure on his Celtics teammate.

“I told him if he stinks, I’m gonna repost it for how embarrassed I’m gonna be,” Holiday said after the win over the Nets.

“I’m excited for him. Obviously, I know that, especially for the big-time guys, the All-Star Game is a time to rest and kind of regain your mental strength. I think to go out there and do that dunk contest is big. Again, a big name like JB, who’s super athletic and you see the dunks he does in game, I’m excited to see him.”

Brown Could Call On a Teammate During the Dunk Contest

Throughout the years, the dunk contest has had its share of surprises. There have been special guests and props, with contestants jumping over players and things to spice up the event.

It’s unknown if Brown has any tricks up his sleeve.

“I may or may not use props,” Brown said, per Sports Illustrated. “I got about six in the chamber or whatever. We’ll see which ones I end up going with.”

He also hinted there could be an appearance from fellow Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum.

“Definitely be on the look for (Tatum) to make an appearance on it,” Brown said. “Definitely want to use the All-Star weekend, the fun activities to be able to build with your teammates and share some of that. If JT is available, for sure it will be fun.”

Tatum and Brown are the two lone Celtics making an All-Star appearance this season. Tatum was voted in as a starter, while Brown will come off the bench. Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis were in the running for reserve roles but didn’t make the cut.