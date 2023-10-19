Jrue Holiday Shouts Out Ex-Celtics Fan Favorite Isaiah Thomas

After the Boston Celtics traded for Jrue Holiday, he chose to don the number four on his jersey. He chose that particular number because of former Celtics MVP candidate Isaiah Thomas, who used to wear the number four during his time in Boston.

Holiday told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn that Thomas played a role in why he picked to wear that number for the Celtics.

“Jrue Holiday said he chose No. 4 because of he and his three siblings (4) and because of (Thomas). Said he reached out to Isaiah before choosing the number,” Washburn reported via his X account on October 19.

Holiday is not the first Celtic to wear that number since the Celtics traded Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. Since then, Carsen Edwards, Kelan Martin, and Noah Vonleh have worn the number four. However, none of those three had a particularly big role with the Celtics during their time with Boston. Holiday, by contrast, will have a sizable role in Boston.

Holiday didn’t necessarily have to get Thomas’ blessing to wear the number, but seeing the new Celtic show some respect for a former player who made his mark in franchise history is touching.

Thomas shouted out the Holiday family and wished them the best via his X account after Holiday confirmed he had contacted Thomas.

Been super close with the holiday family since 2008! That’s my dawg. Go kill in that shit familyyyyy lol https://t.co/9o6Qj27xMQ — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 19, 2023

Kristaps Porzingis Lauds Jrue Holiday

On October 17, Kristaps Porzingis singled out Holiday for how well the new point guard fit in with the Celtics. Especially given how little time Holiday has spent in Boston.

“Yeah, honestly, since he got here, he’s been looking for me in practices and games, and we’ve been all kind of putting in our minds that we want to play for each other. We wanna enjoy each other’s success, and Jrue has been phenomenal from the moment that he got here,” Porzingis said during his postgame press conference.

Porzingis explained further why he likes playing next to Holiday. This included how the two-time star helps him on the floor.

“Just thinking about his situation getting traded from one of the biggest rivals to the rival team, it’s crazy. He was able to jump in with us and just be a great teammate from the first moment he got there and just be the same dog that he is on defense and then making the game easy for me and for us offensively also. He’s been nothing but awesome with us.”

Holiday will fill the role Marcus Smart had on the Celtics. He may even prove to be better for them than Smart was.

Isaiah Thomas Approves of Jrue Holiday Trade

After the Celtics acquired Holiday, Thomas was among the former Celtics who voiced his approval for the trade. Thomas stated that his former team was now the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference via his X account on October 1.

Nvm Celtics favorite now in the east lol — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 1, 2023

The Celtics will have some competition in the Eastern Conference. That includes two of Holiday’s former teams, the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics had some question marks after they traded what they did to make room for Porzingis. Acquiring Holiday fills many of the voids left before his acquisition.