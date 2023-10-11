Ex-Celtics Exec Tried to Get in on Jrue Holiday Sweepstakes: Report

It appears that even former Boston Celtics front office personnel wanted in on Jrue Holiday. The Salt Lake Tribune’s Andy Larsen reported that the Utah Jazz also wanted Holiday and were willing to offer something close to

“According to multiple reports, the Jazz were extremely involved in the Holiday trade negotiations, at least considering an offer that was at least competitive with Boston’s winning offer that included two first-round picks, Malcolm Brogdon, and Robert Williams. I’ve been told that the Jazz’s potential offer also involved two first-round picks — which is a sizable trade offer for a 33-year-old point guard that probably doesn’t tip the scales for the Jazz to become championship competitive,” Larsen reported in an October 10 story.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks explained on ESPN 700 why the Jazz decided not to go further in their chase for Holiday

“I think if Utah had a strong comfort level that Jrue Holiday was going to… commit long term, then yes, I think Utah would have went in as far as multiple draft picks,” Marks said, as transcribed by Larsen.

Former Celtics Executive Director of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge works for the Jazz as an executive, and they certainly had the assets to acquire Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers. However, trading first-round picks for someone who wouldn’t guarantee a long-term stay is a risky bet. This also may indicate that Holiday won’t be a rental for the Celtics.

Utah Planned to Chase Kristaps Porzingis: Report

After Porzingis had been traded to the Celtics, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that the Jazz would have tried to add Porzingis had he opted out of his contract with the Washington Wizards.

“I heard from multiple rival teams that were convinced Porziņģis, had he not landed with the Celtics, was poised to receive strong free agent interest from Utah had he elected to decline his $36 million player option for next season before Wednesday’s midnight deadline,” Stein wrote in a June 24 story.

Because Porzingis opted in and agreed to a two-year extension with the Celtics, they won’t have to worry about his upcoming free agency until 2026. It’s clear that the Jazz are looking for more help to get them back into the playoffs. It’s funny how the Celtics beat them to punch twice in one offseason.

Jrue Holiday Ranked No. 26 in ESPN’s Top 100

On October 11, ESPN released which players they had ranked from 50 to 11. Holiday was ranked No. 26, which was where he ranked in their Top 100 in 2022.

“Holiday remained a steady two-way presence in 2022-23, emerging as Milwaukee’s No. 2 option with Khris Middleton hampered by injuries while remaining one of the league’s best perimeter defenders,” Jamal Collier wrote.

Collier added what Holiday brings to Boston and why he should play well for them.

“After three years and a championship in Milwaukee, Holiday is now a member of the Boston Celtics. Holiday slots right into the point guard spot occupied by Marcus Smart for years and should be a strong complement next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on both sides of the ball.”

Holiday’s role with the Celtics will be different from his one with the Bucks. While his counting stats might not show it, that could prove to be beneficial for Holiday.