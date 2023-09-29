Celtics-Blazers Deal for Jrue Holiday Will Be ‘Complicated’

The Boston Celtics are reportedly in the mix for Jrue Holiday, as The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach first reported via his X account on September 27. The Athletic’s John Hollinger explained why a Holiday trade to the Celtics is feasible but also explained why it’s complicated while also calling it a “pupu platter.”

“The Celtics can get to a salary match on Holiday, but it’s complicated,” Hollinger wrote in a September 28 story. “Malcolm Brogdon would be involved, but he makes $22 million in 2025-26, and that’s $22 million more than the Blazers want to take back. Additionally, the second contract in a Boston deal has to be either Robert Williams or Al Horford, which nukes the Celtics’ frontcourt depth … unless they make the salary match Brogdon, Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet, Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh and a signed-and-traded Blake Griffin instead. A six-for-one. Whew.”

Hollinger also added why the Trail Blazers may be hesitant to agree to trade Holiday to the Celtics, knowing the assets they’d be getting back.

“The problem for Portland is Boston is good and should be for many years with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still in their mid-20s. The picks the Blazers would get would almost certainly be in the 20s. Ditto for that Warriors pick, too. It almost doesn’t matter the quantity because what are the odds of getting a lottery-level pick quality out of this?”

The Celtics may not have top-of-the-line draft assets to offer, but given that the Trail Blazers have every intention to trade Holiday ASAP, they may not have necessarily better options from other suitors.

Celtics Among Teams Jrue Holiday’s Interested in: Report

According to Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Celtics are among the multiple teams who would be interested in acquiring Holiday.