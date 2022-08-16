Celtics Draft Prospect Makes Final Decision: Report

The Boston Celtics currently have three open roster spots left after all their moves thus far during the 2022 NBA Offseason. While their rotation is more likely than not set for when the 2022-23 season begins, many wonder what the team will do with its remaining roster spots. One candidate is officially out of contention – Juhann Begarin.

Begarin was drafted 45th overall by the Celtics in the 2021 NBA Draft but remained overseas during the 2021-22 season. Begarin played for Paris Basketball in France’s top basketball league, LNB Pro Area. According to Adam Himmslesbach, Begarin has chosen to return to Paris to “continue his development” while playing in LNB Pro A.

According to a league source, Celtics 2021 second-round draft pick Juhann Begarin will return to Paris this season to continue his development in France's top league, LNB Pro A.

Begarin, who turned 20 last week, had a strong showing in Vegas. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) August 15, 2022

As Himmelsbach later alluded to, Begarin has a strong showing during the 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League.

Begarin’s 2022 Summer League Stats

Begarin was definitely among the standouts from Boston during the 2022 Summer League. In the five games Begarin played, he averaged 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals in 31.1 minutes a game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.

The French prospect had one of his standout performances against the Golden State Warriors, where he put up 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Juhann Begarin Highlights vs Golden State Warriors (21 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast) | 2022 NBA Summer League
Statline: 21 pts (7-19 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), 6 reb, 3 ast, 2 blk in 33 minutes

Begarin topped that performance a few days later against the Brooklyn Nets, where he put up 25 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Juhann Begarin Highlights vs Brooklyn Nets (25 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast) | 2022 NBA Summer League
Statline: 25 pts (9-17 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), 7 reb, 3 ast, 3 stl in 35 minutes

This was also not the first time Begarin played for the Celtics in the Summer League. Begarin played for their team the previous summer, where, in five games, he averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and three assists in 24.2 minutes a game while shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from three. Evidently, Begarin has made some progress between his first go-round in the summer league and his second.

If and when Begarin crosses over to play for the Celtics, he will have been the seventh French-born player to have played for the Celtics in franchise history, joining Jerome Moiso, Michael Stewart, Mickael Pietrus, Guerschon Yabusele, Vincent Poirier, and Evan Fournier.

With Begarin no longer an option, the Celtics will have to look at other options for their last remaining spots on the roster.

The Celtics Roster Situation

As of now, the following players have fully guaranteed contracts on the Celtics for the 2022-23 season.

-Jayson Tatum

-Jaylen Brown

-Marcus Smart

-Al Horford

-Robert Williams III

-Malcolm Brogdon

-Danilo Gallinari

-Derrick White

-Grant Williams

-Payton Pritchard

-Sam Hauser

Luke Kornet’s contract is partially guaranteed. It was partially guaranteed for $100,000 when he originally signed the contract, according to Spotrac. It was bumped up to $300,000 after Kornet was not waived on August 15, 2022. If Kornet sticks around for opening night or longer, his partial guarantee will go up high enough to be fully guaranteed if not waived by January 10, 2023.

Luke Kornet's contract becomes guaranteed for $300K if he's not waived by the Boston Celtics today. That's up from the $100K Kornet is already guaranteed.

Kornet's deal then becomes half-guaranteed at just over $1M on opening night. Fully guaranteed on league-wide date of Jan 10. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 15, 2022

The team has gone on the record vocalizing their faith in Kornet, so pending any shocking turn of events, he probably will stick around. However, Brad Stevens has gone on the record saying that it is likely they will add another center.

Brad Stevens said the Celtics are “really high” on Luke Kornet and think he can step right into minutes and “help us win” when necessary. Said they will still likely add another center. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 12, 2022

If they bring in another center, they can’t do it with a two-way contract because the two-way roster spots on the roster have already been filled by Summer League Standout Mfiondu Kabingiele and 2022 second-round draft pick JD Davison.

We have signed @jddavison10 to a two-way contract ☘️ pic.twitter.com/oLeXz1AgLP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 9, 2022

Celtics training camp starts on October 2, so time will tell if they bring in another center by then.