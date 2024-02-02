Two Celtics Considered as All-Star Replacement for Julius Randle: Report

The Boston Celtics will have two players represent them at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, it appears they may have more. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported that Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White are among the possible All-Star replacements for the injured Julius Randle.

“Myles Turner, Derrick White, Trae Young, and Kristaps Porzingis are among the players Adam Silver will consider to replace Julius Randle, who is out for at least the next 2-3 weeks with a shoulder injury,” Mannix reported via his X account on February 1.

Myles Turner, Derrick White, Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis are among the players Adam Silver will consider to replace Julius Randle, who is out for at least the next 2-3 weeks with a shoulder injury. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 2, 2024

Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder when the New York Knicks played the Miami Heat on January 27. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Randle would be out for a few weeks via his X account on January 29.

Sources: Knicks star Julius Randle is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks with a right shoulder dislocation. Appears to be a sigh of relief for New York as initial reviews of MRI reveal no significant damage. pic.twitter.com/b4JAwMI0GJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2024

There is no timetable for Randle’s return. Even if he returns before the All-Star Break, Mannix reported that those four will also be considered as a potential replacement for Joel Embiid. Mannix reported that “Embiid appears unlikely to play due to a knee injury” via his X account.

And, of course, Embiid, who appears unlikely to play due to a knee injury. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 2, 2024

Around the time the NBA had announced the reserves for the All-Star game, NBA on TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Embiid suffered an injury in his left meniscus.

Sixers say MRI on left knee of Joel Embiid revealed an injury to the lateral meniscus. Embiid, in consultation with the 76ers medical staff and several leading specialists, will be out through weekend while a treatment plan is finalized. Updates to be provided as appropriate. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 2, 2024

If both Embiid and Randle play, then it won’t matter. But if one or both sit out due to their injuries, the Celtics could have as many as four all-stars in 2024. Porzingis would be in line to make his second all-star team, while White would make his first.

Jayson Tatum Compares Kristaps Porzingis to Pau Gasol

Before the Celtics played against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jayson Tatum compared the Celtics trading for Kristaps Porzingis to the Lakers trading for Pau Gasol.

“Kobe really needed Pau for those last two championships that they won together,” Tatum told Shelburne in a February 1 story. “Whatever path that I’m on and we’re on, KP really feels like the missing piece.”

Kristaps Porzingis has been exactly as advertised for the Celtics. In 34 games, Porzingis has averaged 19.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks a game. On top of that, Porzingis is shooting 52.1% from the field and 35.8% from three.

For the comparison to work, the Celtics would have to win a championship with Porzingis since the Lakers won two with Gasol on the team.

Kristaps Porzingis Says His Ankle is Fine

After the Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers on January 30, Kristaps Porzingis told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin that his ankle was okay.

Kristaps Porzingis tells @tvabby his ankle is still not 100% but that was he was glad to get the chance to suit up at TD Garden. "It stings every time I have to wear a suit or street clothes. I was happy to be back tonight." (via @NBCSCeltics) pic.twitter.com/hcRAYl2gq6 — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) January 31, 2024

“I think it feels alright. It’s not back to a hundred percent but a rolled ankle is something you could play through. Of course, I want to be there at every game, especially at home. It stings every time I have to wear a suit or street clothes. I was happy to be back tonight,” Porzingis told Chin, per CelticsBlog’s Noa Dalzell’s X account.

Porzingis injured his ankle against the Heat on January 25. The Celtics knew Porzingis was injury-prone when they acquired him. That’s why they’ve been cautious with him since the 2023-24 season began.