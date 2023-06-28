Celtics Explored Trade Deadline Deal for Former Lottery Pick: Report

With the possibility of Grant Williams leaving the Boston Celtics this offseason, Brian Robb of MassLive floated possible options the Celtics could look into if Williams leaves the team this offseason. Among them was former Celtics lottery pick Kelly Olynyk.

While naming Olynyk as an option, Robb revealed that the Celtics looked into acquiring him at the trade deadline.

“Kelly Olynyk ($12.1 million expiring): Celtics had interest at last year’s deadline per a league source,” Robb wrote.

Olynyk, whose draft rights were acquired by the Celtics as the No. 13 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, spent the 2022-23 season with Utah Jazz, where he averaged 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting almost 50% from the field and 39.4% from three in 68 games.

After the Jazz acquired John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks and drafted Taylor Hendricks with the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which only adds to their talented frontcourt of Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, there may not be much use for Olynyk on Utah’s end

Robb mentioned Olynyk as an option for the Celtics should their plans be to keep Williams while maintaining trade flexibility – which would mean trading away Malcolm Brogdon.

Utah Jazz Wanted Kristaps Porzingis & Marcus Smart

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Jazz were not only interested in Kristaps Porzingis had he opted out of his deal to enter free agency, but the team also tried to get their hands on Marcus Smart in the three-way deal before the trade was official.

“I’ve…heard that Utah’s interest in pursuing Porziņģis in free agency was even stronger than initially believed, with the Jazz A) said to be preparing an offer in free agency for the 7-foot-3 Latvian expected to exceed the total compensation the Celtics can provide him and B) also expressing interest in serving as the third team in the trade that ultimately sent Marcus Smart to Memphis but returned two future first-round picks as well as Porziņģis for Boston,” Stein wrote on his Substack on June 26.

Evidently, the Jazz wanted frontcourt help and wound up getting some anyway when they traded for Collins. Between acquiring Olynyk and trying to get Smart, former Celtics executive Danny Ainge wanted to acquire some of his former players.

Grant Williams Comments on Celtics’ Future

Trading for Porzingis adds plenty of skepticism regarding if Williams returns to the Celtics, but that may not mean he’s out of the equation. Williams himself spoke about his free agency while talking with reporters on June 27.

Williams commented on what his focus is with free agency approaching.

“Whatever happens. I have — not much control in this because I allow my agents and everybody else to focus on that because my whole focus and goal has always been winning and making sure that team success has been the number one most important thing,” Williams said per CLNS Media.

Williams added that he’d be happy about returning to the Celtics, but knows leaving is a possibility.

“Brad and those guys, if they decide to keep me and bring me back, of course, I’m gonna come back and be excited and (be) happy and ready to play for the Celtics. If something else happens, then I’ll have to transition.”