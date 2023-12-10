Celtics: Kelly Olynyk, 3 Others Floated as Possible Trade Deadline Targets

The Boston Celtics have been among the best teams in the NBA this year, but they could always use more help. If the Celtics want more help, Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston proposed four targets, starting with former Celtics lottery pick Kelly Olynyk.

“This is not a squad that needs to add another star or overpay for a recognizable name. Looking toward a team like Utah, and players such as Kelly Olynyk and Talen Horton-Tucker on expiring contracts, is an option,” Beaston wrote in a December 7 story. “Olynyk, in particular, is a 47-percent three-point shooter who is also averaging 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.”

Olynyk will make 12.2 million this season, per Spotrac, so trading for him would be hard to do without trading one of their core players. While Olynyk would give the Celtics another stretch-big, Horton-Tucker would give them more championship experience. Beaston added two other players from the Brooklyn Nets who could also help the Celtics.

“Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale in Brooklyn bear watching, too,” Beaston wrote. “None of those four are going to throw up 30 points and guide the Celtics to a win but Olynyk and Horton-Tucker average over 20 minutes night, while Finney-Smith and O’Neale are closer to 30.”

O’Neale will make $9.5 million, so he wouldn’t be as hard to match contracts with as Olynyk or the other two. Though it would be hard to see a division rival helping the Celtics knowing they, too, want to make a playoff push.

Celtics Previously Interested in Kelly Olynyk Reunion: Report

The Celtics have wanted to reunite with Kelly Oynynk in the past. Heavy Sports Steve Bulpett reported that the Celtics were among the two teams who wanted him at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline.

“A source close to the Heat tells Heavy Sports the club is interested in a reunion with Kelly Olynyk — and that Miami isn’t his only suitor. The Celtics are also said to be looking at the possibility of re-acquiring the 6-11 floor-spacing big man, who spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston,” Bulpett wrote in a February 2 story.

The Celtics failed to put a package together for Olynyk. The Jazz are 7-15 and are falling out of the Western Conference playoff race. If they are all but out of the race by the NBA Trade Deadline, the Jazz could waive or trade Olynyk.

Celtics To Be Active on Trade Market: Report

While the Celtics may not necessarily acquire Kelly Olynyk, NBA Insider Shams Charania said that he expected them to try to improve their rotation via trade.

"I expect the Celtics to be active in the trade market as we get closer to February, to try to see if they can beef up their bench rotation."@ShamsCharania's biggest concern for the Celtics is late game execution, what kind of player are they missing? 🤔 📺:… pic.twitter.com/QX5YTgYevq — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 5, 2023

“I expect the Celtics to be active in the trade market as we get closer to February to try to see if they can beef up their bench rotation,” Charania said on the December 5 episode of Fan Duel’s Run It Back.

The Celtics have limited options when it comes to the trade market. So far, their rotation has proven to be among the very best in the NBA. However, another reinforcement could be exactly what they need to help them achieve their goal of winning a title.