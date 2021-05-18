‘It’s Time’: Celtics Champion Calls for Cs to Cut Bait With 2 Key Starters

The Boston Celtics are in need of a roster overhaul of sorts. The media knows it. The fans know it. Hell, even Danny Ainge knows it. The team’s President of Basketball Operations admitted as much during a recent appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich.

“We’ll definitely be looking to make changes in the offseason,” Ainge said. “Obviously I can’t go into any of those kind of details, but there will be some changes. How significant? I don’t know yet, we’ll see.”

While Ainge was understandably reluctant to share public information on specific roster turnover, former Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins isn’t afraid to voice his two cents on what should go down in Beantown this offseason.

Perkins Calls for Cs to Move on From Kemba Walker & Marcus Smart

“Hey, Danny Ainge and Celtics fans, I know this may hurt y’all, but it’s time to get rid of Kemba Walker and it’s time to move on from Marcus Smart,” Perkins said on ESPN’s SportsNation.

“And Danny Ainge — I’m not saying he should lose his job — but I know this offseason, he should make some moves that involve every player on that team if your name is not Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum,” Perkins added.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the former 14-year NBA veteran has called on his ex-team to cut ties with both Walker and Smart. Perk had been a vocal advocate for the latter throughout much of Smart’s seven-year run in Boston. However, the Celtics’ disappointing 2020-21 campaign has led to Perkins changing his tune on the 27-year-old.

“I think that Marcus Smart has ran his course,” Perkins recently stated on Celtics Pregame Live. “I think guys are tired of hearing his voice in the locker room. I think guys are tired of his ill-advised shot taking at times, some of his turnovers that he has.”

Wanting to Trade Kemba vs. Actually Trading Kemba

Perkins originally banged the table for a Kemba trade back in late February claiming that he doesn’t see the point guard “fitting in anymore.” Walker has stepped up his game tenfold since Perkins’ original statement. The 31-year-old has looked like his old self of late — albeit when healthy and made available.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 19.3 points on 42.0% shooting from the field this season, while also chipping in with 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds. With Jaylen Brown on the mend, Walker has responded to a larger scoring role by dropping 32-plus points in three of his last four games.

We get it, Walker is the obvious first name to pop up in Celtics trade talks when you don’t want to dangle stars such as Brown and Jayson Tatum. He certainly has the production, accolades, and name power that would typically entice potential suitors. Yet, the reasons why folks like Perkins want to move off of Walker are the same reasons why other teams would be reluctant to pull the trigger on a deal.

On the wrong side of 30, Walker has a lot going against him. An undersized guard (6-foot, 184 pounds) with knee issues (missed 29 games this season) and inconsistent range from deep (36.0% career 3-point percentage). All of these would give teams reason to pause, and that’s before we even mention the biggest caveat at play — his monstrous $141 million contract. Walker is owed north of $36 million in each of the next two seasons.

So, while it’s not out of the question that the Celtics would shop their veteran point guard, chances are there are simply too many outliers to properly reimburse Boston for a player that still remains highly productive in their lineup.

