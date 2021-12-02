Kemba Walker Trade Buzz Builds as Celtics Rival Named ‘Realistic Destination’

Kemba Walker’s fairytale homecoming has hit a sticking point — one that there may be no coming back from. Just 20 games into the regular season, the New York Knicks decided to bench their big-named offseason acquisition in favor of journeyman Alec Burks. While there’s been no buzz of a trade demand from Walker’s camp thus far, the 31-year-old’s future with the Knicks is very much in limbo.

Multiple league sources believe that New York will look to trade Walker, per Bleacher Report’s A. Sherrod Blakley. Unlike during his time with Boston, Walker’s contract isn’t much of a hurdle, as his sub-$9 million salary this season shouldn’t be too much of an obstacle for potential suitors. Having said that, finding actual suitors for an undersized, seemingly declining talent with questionable knees and who is rarely available for back-to-backs is another story — or at least one would think.

Walker Receiving Trade Interest, Lakers Named ‘Realistic’ Suitors

In light of Walker’s removal from New York’s rotation, Jordan Schultz of “The Pull Up Podcast” has reported that three teams “have already reached out” to the Knicks to inquire about potentially swinging a deal for Walker.

While Schultz didn’t name any teams specifically, the Houston Rockets have readily been floated as one potential suitor, with a John Wall swap in mind. As for which other franchises could be willing to take a flyer on the former four-time All-Star, David Vertsberger of SNY believes that the Los Angeles Lakers may fit the bill.

“A better place to look might be the Lakers, reeling from a host of injuries and getting little spacing from their point guard position,” Vertsberger wrote, who proposed the Lakers flip Kendrick Nunn in order to yield Walker’s services. “It’s a realistic destination for older, talented players known for their former glory and the Knicks should be happy with getting Kendrick Nunn back as a flier.”

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Walker’s Dwindling Production and Potential Fit in LA

Walker is currently on pace for the worst statistical season of his 11-year professional career. In 18 games (all starts), the Bronx native is averaging just 11.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest — all of which are career lows. If there’s been one positive to take away from his play early this season it would be his consistency from beyond the arc. Despite his dip in production, Walker is shooting a career-best 41.3% from 3-point range.

As for Nunn, he’s yet to appear in a single regular-season game this season due to a bone bruise. Still, he’s averaged 15.0 points per game since 2018 and owns a better career 3-point mark (36.4%) than Walker (36.1%) — albeit it by a slim margin. More importantly, Nunn is a far superior defender and five years the junior of Walker.

There’s really little reason as to why the Lakers would pull the trigger on such a deal. Then again, if there’s any team willing to kick the tires on an aging former star, it’s likely the Lakers.

READ NEXT