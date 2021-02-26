‘What the Hell are You Here For?’: Ex-Celtic Goes Off on Brad Stevens

Seemingly any chance he gets, Danny Ainge does his best to publicly back his head coach. However, as the Boston Celtics continue to drastically underperform – now sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference – the Brad Stevens hot seat continues to boil.

Going just 3-7 over their last 10 games, even some of Boston’s biggest truthers have begun to question whether Stevens is the guy that can help rejuvenate the team’s once-legitimate title hopes. That includes former Celtics NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins, who put the head coach firmly on the hot seat following the team’s beatdown at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Follow the Heavy on Celtics Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Kendrick Perkins Calls Out C’s Head Coach Brad Stevens

“Hell yeah, he should be on the hot seat,” Perkins said emphatically on Thursday’s airing of ESPN’s First Take.

“I’m watching this Celtics team and they lack accountability,” he added, claiming that the staff is “not getting on their superstar players.” Perkins highlighted what he perceives as Jayson Tatum’s knack for complaining to referees and poor shot selection, as well as Jaylen Brown not sprinting back on defense.

“It shows me that Brad Stevens is just getting walked over,” he said. “They talking about ‘Oh it’s not Brad Stevens – that’s not his demeanor – he’s not a guy that hollas.’ Then what the hell are you here for?”

Has Stevens Lost the Locker Room?

Perkins being critical of Stevens’ sideline antics, or rather lack thereof, has become a regularity of late.

“I’m watching other coaches go ballistic on the sideline when things aren’t working out, when guys are missing defensive coverages or guys are not moving the ball,” Perkins said on NBC Sports’ Celtics Postgame Live following Boston’s three-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. “Brad is just so calm, and maybe that’s his demeanor, but right now is not time to be calm.”

Recently, Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn said that the Celtics looked like a team that is beginning to tune out its coach. Danny Ainge vigorously denounced that take to the public last Thursday. “Absolutely not. That is ridiculous,” the President of Basketball Operations told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich.

Yet, Perkins’ outlook on the situation clearly aligns more with Washburn’s perception.

The former 14-year NBA veteran was highly condemning of Boston’s role players following Tuesday’s loss to the Mavs, believing that the team allows them to have too much freedom.

“They should not have that much freedom and be allowed to do certain things because they’re probably not getting held accountable or Brad probably won’t scream at them. Or, he probably has just lost the locker room,” Perkins said. “I’m not saying guys don’t respect him. What I’m saying is that guys are not afraid of him. And at some point as a coach you’ve got to have that fear and that respect to know that guys won’t try you in certain situations.”

Despite Perkins’ feelings of the Celtics’ head coach, Stevens is very unlikely to change his style anytime soon. However, if Boston’s slump continues, the team may have no other choice but to change coaches.

READ NEXT

For more Celtics content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.