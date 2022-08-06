Ex-Celtics Champion Lauds Team’s New Addition as Offseason’s Best Move

On NBA Today, former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins was asked his thoughts on what Boston had done during the 2022 NBA Offseason. Perkins praised the Celtics for the moves they had made following their loss to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. More specifically, he praised the Malcolm Brogdon trade as one of the best moves of the offseason.

“Look, I’m not being a homer. I’m not being biased, but the additions that Brad Stevens added for (the Celtics) this offseason were great additions because he didn’t have to give up a lot. (As a) matter of fact, he didn’t have to give up (any) of his core pieces. Malcolm Brogdon in itself was a great move. Arguably one of the best individual moves this offseason to a team that just came off of representing the eastern conference for us in the finals!”

Play

A for Celtics?! D+ for Nets? NBA Today breaks down offseason grades 😬 On NBA Today, Kevin Pelton breaks down his Eastern Conference offseason grades. #ESPN #NBAonESPN #NBAToday ☑️ Subscribe to ESPN+: plus.espn.com/ 📱Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn 🏀 Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/2yxs3Og ☑️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ☑️Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2022-08-05T19:46:43Z

ESPN Analyst Kevin Pelton furthered Perkins’ sentiment on the show, praising Brogdon for how well he fits and how little Boston gave up to get him.

“The other thing I’d point out is Brogdon, in addition to being a good player for what they gave up, (is) also just really a great fit for what they’re trying to do there. (He) fits into the switching scheme, can play on or off the ball, incredibly versatile, so love that addition for the Celtics.

Pelton previously praised the Celtics for the offseason they had when he graded their moves earlier in the summer.

Pelton Labeled the Celtics as a Winner

On July 8, 2022, Pelton labeled the winners and losers of the NBA Offseason following the start of free agency. Pelton called the Celtics a winner not just for who they added but also for keeping their main core in place while doing so.

“I’ve really liked what they’ve done so far, coming off their appearance in the NBA Finals. (They) managed to keep their top eight intact from last season and still add some depth. They traded basically spare parts… and their 2023 first-round pick, which we expect shouldn’t be very good.”

Pelton went on to talk about the benefits Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari will bring to the Celtics during the regular season, emphasizing the rest they can bring to their stars.

“The addition of those guys should make it easy for Ime Udoka to cut the minutes for some of his stars during the regular season. Keep them fresh for what they anticipate will be another long playoff run.”

Play

Pelton later went on to give his thoughts on how the two newest Celtics additions will fit on the team.

Pelton’s Thoughts on Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari

While discussing the Celtics as an offseason winner, Pelton talked about how Brogdon and Gallinari fit on the team.

Pelton believes Brogdon will fit in like a glove in Boston because he brings precisely what the team needs.

“Just a great fit in this Boston system. Someone who is highly switchable like the Celtics have tried to add to their rotation. A competent three-point shooter who also adds a little bit more sure-handed playmaking than they had last season.”

Pelton wasn’t as positive regarding Gallinari because of the issues he may bring in the postseason defensively, but believes these supposed issues are not the worst problems for Boston to have.

“Gallinari might be a tougher fit in the playoffs because he isn’t that kind of switchable defender that they’ve really focused on, so teams will target him. That might limit his minutes, but that’s a good problem to have when you’re trying to figure out how to distribute playing time around too many quality players.”