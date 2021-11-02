Marcus Smart Put on Blast by Celtics Champ After C’s Meltdown

The start to the 2021-22 NBA campaign hasn’t been smoothest for the Boston Celtics. Seven games into the season and the Cs sit at 12th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 2-5. On Monday night the team dropped their third consecutive game thanks to a fourth-quarter implosion which saw Boston blow a 19-point lead to the Chicago Bulls.

While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown opted against speaking with reporters following the loss, Marcus Smart, the team’s starting point guard, most certainly did. A visibly agitated Smart used his media time to air out the play of the All-Star duo, pointing the finger at Tatum and Brown for the Boston’s piss-poor 11-point fourth-quarter — a decision that did not sit well with former Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins.

“Marcus Smart has lost his damn mind,” Perkins said on Tuesday’s airing of ESPN’s First Take.

“There are certain things you know as a player that you can’t come out and do in an interview or come out and say in an interview, and those are one of the things,” Perkins proclaimed. “You cannot attack your two franchise guys in the media saying that they need to pass the ball. Not only are you attacking them, you’re attacking the first-year head coach in Ime Udoka, who is just starting to get his feet into the sand a little bit and trying to figure things out.”

Perkins: ‘Y ou Don’t Break the Locker Room Code’

Smart’s gripe comes with Boston’s stagnant offense and the two Jays’ unwillingness to pass the rock.

“I would just like to play basketball,” Smart said following the 128-114 loss. “Every team knows we are trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen and every team is programmed and studies to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys try to pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball and that’s something that they’re going to learn.”

Having said that, Perkins doesn’t see any problem with Tatum and Brown dominating the basketball. In fact, he embraces the idea. However, what the former 14-year veteran does have an issue with is Smart’s willingness to take his complaints public.

“I played with a lot of Hall of Famers, played with some great players and in the fourth quarter we had a rule on the team, we go to the guys that get paid the big bucks — y’all take us home. And on the Celtics, that’s Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, period, period. I don’t care if they go 0-for-20, period. And you don’t break the locker room code by calling them guys out in the public.”

Defensive Struggles Continue for Boston