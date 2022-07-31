To trade Jaylen Brown or not, that is the question every Boston Celtics fan is currently trying to answer.

Yet, former Celtics champion turned NBA analyst, Kendrick Perkins, believes Boston has backed themselves into a corner, and now has no other option than to trade one of their star wings.

Play

Video Video related to kendrick perkins urges celtics to trade jaylen brown: ‘trust has been broken’ 2022-07-31T11:57:45-04:00

“Jaylen underappreciated Brown – who was the best player for the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, he didn’t disappear when it got tough, he didn’t hide, he was a leader, he talked his talk, and he backed it up. Here’s the problem that I have – every time there’s a trade, and it’s something that needs to be done, you can’t keep bringing up Jaylen Brown’s name. Because sooner or later, those apologies, and the ‘we love Jaylen Brown’, he isn’t gonna believe that no more. Matter of fact, he’s probably not believing that right now. They’re gonna trade Jaylen Brown, because I feel like, as of right now, the trust has been broken. And we have to remember this, Danny Ainge drafted Brown, not Brad Stevens…My thing is, I don’t know how the Celtics are going to bounce back from this, I don’t know if they can bounce back from this – I don’t think they can,” Perkins said during a July 29 episode of Swagu and Perk.

During the NBA Finals, Brown showed the world what he was capable of, as he averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 43.1% from the field and 34% from deep against the Golden State Warriors.

Ric Bucher Urges Boston to Trade Tatum

Unfortunately, the Brooklyn Nets will want more than Jaylen Brown in any potential deal for Kevin Durant – something which would cost the Celtics considerable depth, should they decide to make a move.

However, according to an Eastern Conference GM, who spoke to Fox Sports’ Ric Bucher for a July 30 article, the Celtics do have another rising star that could entice Brooklyn to part ways with Durant.

“I’d have to get Marcus Smart back and Jaylen Brown and a number of picks. If I’m Sean Marks and against my better judgment I traded in the division, then I’m trying to strip away what I know they need to win. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart give them all their toughness. That’s where the winning comes in for Boston. I’m not as afraid of them if you get both of them out of the building… KD and Tatum are talented, but I don’t know how tough they are. I know he’s a lot younger than KD, but if you’re just trying to win one title, do you trade Tatum for Durant? I’d do that before I’d give them Jaylen and Smart. Brown is valued a little less than Tatum because he’s not the skill darling. He’s a high-level athlete who has developed into a good player. But I have to think Brooklyn would prefer Tatum and you wouldn’t have to give up Smart,” The GM told Bucher.

Given Tatum’s ability to score from all three levels, dictate the pace of the offense, play make for his teammates, and defend at a high level, it’s unlikely that Brad Stevens would trade his star player for a 34-year-old Durant – regardless of how many other pieces it would save Boston from having to include in a trade.

Brown Has 2 Years Remaining on Current Contract

While there’s every chance Brown feels disrespected by the Celtics, the fact of the matter is that he’s under contract for another two seasons. And once that contract expires, Boston can still offer him the most money, courtesy of being capable of offering him a five-year deal.

Still, if Brown informs the front office that he’s not willing to re-sign with the team long-term, the front office still has two whole years to find a deal that makes sense, rather than jumping at the first disgruntled superstar that hits the market.

Jaylen Brown potential extension, and contract breakdown thread: Just want to clear up a lot of general confusion regarding Jaylen Brown and the possibility of a looming contract extension. Especially with all the Durant rumors, lots of misinformation has been flying around… — HOOPS EMPIRE (@HoopsEmpire_) July 30, 2022

While Durant is clearly a talent upgrade over Brown, his injury history, and reputation for forcing his way out of tough situations isn’t something the Celtics will want to deal with. So, while Brown’s future is anything but secure, there is no rush for Stevens to pick up the phone and look to trade him. At least, not in the immediate future.