Kevin Durant Trolls Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on Instagram

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has accomplished a lot since coming into the NBA. He’s made multiple all-star teams, gone on multiple extensive playoff runs, and leads the best team record-wise in the NBA. On February 5, Tatum took to Instagram to express his pride in himself.

Tatum posted a gallery of himself with the caption, “It’s okay to be proud of yourself” with a praying emoji.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant trolled Tatum in the comment section, writing, “That’s a tech.” That is a response to one of the pictures where referees called a technical foul for hanging on the rim.

This incident occurred when the Celtics faced the Denver Nuggets on January 19 where that incident happened.

Jayson Tatum received a technical foul for hanging on the rim on this play. pic.twitter.com/MAPim3cDgJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 20, 2024

Tatum and Durant have yet to face each other during the 2023-24 season. Their all-time matchup between each other is 9-8. That record also includes the two playoff series the two played against the other when Durant played for the Brooklyn Nets.

The last time Durant and Tatum played against one another was on December 2, 2022, when the Celtics beat the Nets 103-92. Durant has not faced Tatum and the Celtics since the Suns traded for him. They will face off on March 9 and March 14.

Jayson Tatum Responds to Fans Cheering Marcus Smart

When the Celtics played against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 4, it was Marcus Smart’s first time back in Boston since they traded him. Though Smart did not play, the fans cheered him on when the team played his tribute video.

Marcus Smart poured his blood, sweat and tears into the Celtics' franchise Emotions were high during his tribute video during for his return pic.twitter.com/sIxtWGUYbS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 4, 2024

After the Celtics blew out the Grizzlies, Jayson Tatum told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin what it was like to see the fans celebrate Smart.

“It was great. It was great to see the reception that he got,” Tatum said, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston’s X account. “Being here for 10 years, he was the heart and soul of this organization. People showed their respect and love today; he deserved it. He deserved it all. It was just good to see him. Obviously, I miss him. But it was just really good to see him.”

Tatum explained why the cheering was appropriate, knowing Smart’s legacy with the Celtics.

“It’s only right,” Tatum said. “He gave his blood, sweat, and tears every single night. He left it all on the floor. He was part of the success that we had for so many years. For the longest time, he was for sure the favorite Celtic, and rightfully so. So it was good to see him get the love that he deserved.”

Jayson Tatum Compares Kristaps Porzingis to Pau Gasol

Before the Celtics played the Lakers on February 1, Jayson Tatum told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that the Celtics getting Kristaps Porzingis was like the Lakers getting Pau Gasol in 2008.

“Kobe (Bryant) really needed Pau for those last two championships that they won together,” Tatum says. “Whatever path that I’m on and we’re on, KP really feels like the missing piece.”

Gasol helped the Lakers win two championships in 2008 and 2009. The Celtics haven’t won anything yet with Porzingis, but they traded Marcus Smart for Porzingis believing that they can.