Kevin Garnett Lauds ‘Al F***ing Horford’ For Finals Performance

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett has been keeping tabs on his old team throughout the 2022 NBA Playoffs leading up to the NBA Finals. With the Celtics taking on the Golden State Warriors during the 2022 NBA Finals, Garnett has let his voice be heard as the team vies for its 18th NBA championship as a franchise. In Game 1 of the finals, Garnett shouted out Al Horford, who Garnett used to play against during his playing days, for his performance.

On June 11, 2022, SHOWTIME Basketball’s Twitter account released a video highlighting Garnett’s reaction at various points of Game 1. Garnett is known for using NSFW language when he talks, so the video is filled with NSFW language. In that video, Garnett singled out Horford for his performance in Game 1.

“Al f***ing Horford! Man Al Horford has six threes! Look at this s***!” Garnett exclaimed at multiple points during Game 1. Just before Horford hit one of his shots in the fourth quarter Garnett cheered him on. “Come on, Al! For the people.”

In Game 1, Horford posted a statline of 26 points, six rebounds, and three assists to go along with six-for-eight shooting from three-point land in 33 minutes of action to help the Celtics take a 1-0 lead over the Warriors.

SHOWTIME Basketball’s YouTube account released a nearly 30-minute version of Garnett’s NSFW reaction before, during, and after the game. In this video, Garnett singles out Horford as the 2022 NBA Finals MVP for his Game 1 performance at the 24:10 mark.

KG Certified: Episode 17 | KG Tours BET MGM Sportsbook & Watches Game 1 In Vegas | SHO BASKETBALL A fun episode of KG Certified is on tap as Kevin takes a tour of the BET MGM sportsbook in Las Vegas and watches game 1 of the NBA finals in the sin city.

Garnett Singled Out Jaylen Brown’s Play After Game 1

After Game 1 ended, Garnett shouted out Jaylen Brown for playing as well as he did in the first game of the series.

“Shout to the C’s. (In the) third quarter, they stayed in it. They took the big punches, you know what I’m saying? They stayed in it, stayed together. Jay Brown got it going and then the momentum, and the rest is history! Anything can happen in this though. Shout-out to the C’s in the first game.”

Garnett clearly has a strong connection to the Celtics and will shout them out when any of them play well. Whether that Celtic is someone he once played against or one who came in after he left the league in 2016, Garnett will give them the credit they deserve.

Horford Praised Garnett During Garnett’s Retirement Ceremony

On March 12, 2022, the Celtics’ YouTube channel released a video of players praising Garnett’s legacy as a Celtic. Horford said he admired how much Garnett embraced playing at the Garden when Horford played against him with the Atlanta Hawks.

“He would embrace so much being at the garden. Watching him just enjoy the pregame ritual, the way that he warmed up, how focused he was. Getting ready to go to battle, him embracing the moment. That was something that was very special from him that I always respected and admired.”

Play

Kevin Garnett's Passion For The Game Impressed Current Celtics Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart all have fond memories Kevin Garnett's impact on the game of basketball. KG's passion and intensity rubbed off on a lot of Celtics when he joined the team and that impact is still felt by current Celtics today.

In the nine years that Garnett and Horford were in the league together, the two faced off in the postseason twice: 2008 and 2012. Both series took place in the first round of the playoffs. The Celtics won both series, winning the first one 4-3 and the second 4-2. Horford missed the first three games of that series because of a torn pectoral muscle he suffered during the 2011-12 season, but came back for the latter three.