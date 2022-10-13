Kevin Garnett Defends Controversial Celtics Prediction

With the 2022-23 season merely days away, more and more predictions for who places where in the conference come out hour by hour. Among those who have made predictions is former Boston Celtics legend, Kevin Garnett.

While on the show “All the Smoke” with his former Celtics teammate Paul Pierce, the two of them, along with former Golden State Warriors teammates Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, predicted who in the Eastern Conference would finish in the top four. While Pierce, Barnes, and Jackson all predicted the Celtics would be among the conference’s four best teams, Garnett did not.

Garnett had the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers in his top four.

Kevin Garnett really has the Nets in his Top 4 but not the #Celtics? @KevinGarnett5KG what’s going on man? pic.twitter.com/fjayioIXem — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) October 12, 2022

Garnett took to Instagram to defend his prediction about his former team for the coming season. He made it clear how loyal he still is to the Celtics but made it clear his prediction was based on the lack of frontcourt depth the team has with Robert Williams III out.

“(Please) don’t get it (f***ed) up. C’s for life! But who are the bigs (and) who’s protecting the basket?! That’s all I’m asking. That’s all, relax… I need that answered for real.”

I actually think it’s perfectly reasonable to assess this roster as if Robert Williams wasn’t going to be playing in big games. It’s still a question they need a better answer for when the games start to really matter. In the regular season their hodge posts is prob fine tho pic.twitter.com/T4lLF7c12O — Mike D’Antoni: husband, father, free agent coach (@Birdstache) October 13, 2022

How the Celtics adapt without Williams for what’s expected to be the first couple of months of the season will play a role in how they do this season.

Garnett Sounds Off on Jayson Tatum

On September 29, Garnett asked how Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will step up with Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka suspended for the season.

“Who’s gonna lead them now? Is this the time with Tatum? Jaylen Brown?” Garnett asked. “Your general isn’t gonna be there for a whole year. Just think about all that promise, all that investment they took on getting to the finals, and what that year was like. It’s hard as shit to get to the finals!… This is when dark times show true self and personnel. This is where people step up. This is when you grow wings.”

Celtics & Coach Udoka, What’s Next? | Sneak Peek | Certified Smoke, 2022-23 NBA Season Preview Kevin Garnett, Matt Barnes, Stephen Jackson and Paul Pierce discuss the Ime Udoka situation and give their thoughts on what the Celtics need to do to overcome this distraction. Showtime Basketball's full Certified Smoke 2022-23 NBA Season Preview coming soon. Audio Version: megaphone.link/CAD4954653041 #SHOWTIMEBasketball #allthesmoke #kgcertified #imeudoka #celtics Subscribe to the SHOWTIME Basketball YouTube Channel:… 2022-09-29T00:34:55Z

Both Tatum and Brown have played a role in the Celtics making the Eastern Conference Finals in two seasons – 2018 and 2020 – before Udoka took the reins as head coach. That doesn’t minimize the impact Udoka had on that team, but Tatum and Brown have proven in the past that they can win without him.

They will be tasked with having to do it again with a new coach, which won’t be easy.

Garnett Sounds Off on Celtics’ Depth

During that same video segment, Garnett got candid on his concerns with the Celtics’ depth.

“I’m telling you, one of my biggest issues with Boston is depth, so if Marcus (Smart) has to come off the bench, I’m not mad at that,” Garnett said. “They need more depth off the bench. They need more players.”

When Jackson brought up that the Celtics hadn’t brought in another veteran center, Garnett did not hold back disbelief.

“Right, that’s crazy! Word, that’s real, though! How is Cousins still at the crib? Hell no! Damn, I didn’t even think of that. Did (Carmelo) get signed yet? I heard (Carmelo) coming to (Boston).”

Keep in mind that this video was released two days before Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Blake Griffin signed with the team.