Kevin Garnett Blasts Exec Opinions on Celtics-Jaylen Brown Megadeal

It appears some don’t think the Boston Celtics made a good investment with the contract they gave to Jaylen Brown. On July 25, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed on “The Lowe Post” that multiple executives told him that it might not be the best choice for the Celtics to pay that much for someone who, in their eyes, isn’t even the Celtics’ second-best player.

“I’ve had a couple of people in opposing front offices tell me something along the lines of ‘Are the Celtics really gonna pay their 3rd or 4th or 5th best player all this money?’”

Celtics legend Kevin Garnett did not take too kindly do these comments, questioning how anyone would think that low of Brown.

“Huh? Bron, KD, and Steph play for Boston now? Tf,” Garnett wrote via his personal Twitter.

Huh? Bron, KD and Steph play for Boston now? Tf 🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/MAIyf8swxD — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) July 26, 2023

Garnett and Brown have developed a rapport with one another over the years. Brown once called Garnett his spirit animal back in 2020.

The two also slapped five when Brown had a highlight dunk against the Dallas Mavericks on March 13, 2022, which was also the day the Celtics would retire Garnett’s No. 5 number.

Garnett clearly believes that the Celtics re-signing Brown for as much as they did was good for the franchise.

Jaylen Brown Talks About Loss of ‘Best Friend’ Marcus Smart

In his first press conference since signing his megadeal, Brown talked about what it was like to lose Marcus Smart.

“Definitely a lot of big changes,” Brown said. “Change is not always a bad thing. My brother and my teammate, and one of my best friends, is not on the team anymore. Everybody knows it. I learned so much from Marcus.”

Brown then detailed the highs and lows he had with Smart while adding how the Celtics are going to miss what he could do.

“Marcus has been somebody that’s, like, we butted heads at times, we fought, we did it all, we put each other in headlocks, etc. The journey won’t feel the same without him, to be honest. But it’s a part of life, it’s a part of what you do going forward, and everything he’s instilled into this organization, everything he’s instilled into this community, is still going to be with us, still carried with us. So we’re going to wish him well on his new journey. Obviously, the city of Boston is going to feel the loss of his impact when he’s no longer here, but we’ll be able to keep moving forward.”

Brown and Smart’s friendship was easy to spot on the floor.

Eastern Conference Exec Questions Those Questioning Deal

An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that signing Brown to that megadeal was not only necessary, but those saying otherwise don’t seem to understand that the Celtics didn’t have better options.

“It is a good deal because he is a star player, and that is what they had to pay him,” one Eastern Conference executive said. “I love the people who say they should not have given him that contract. Like, OK, then what should they have done? Traded him? Let him go to free agency? The same people who are beating them up for signing him would be beating them up if they did not sign him. It’s crazy.”