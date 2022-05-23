Kevin Garnett Mocks Lakers For Their Head Coaching Finalists

It appears Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett isn’t too big a fan of who the Los Angeles Lakers are looking at to fill the void as their next coach following the firing of Frank Vogel. On May 23, 2023, Marc Stein reported that the Lakers have narrowed down their coaching search to three finalists: Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts and Kenny Atkinson.

My latest on the Lakers' coaching search and why the choice has to be Darvin Ham … IF the Lakers, that is, end up choosing strictly from the three reported finalists: https://t.co/ICkSah7oqs — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 23, 2022

Shortly following the report, Kevin Garnett took to Instagram to mock the Lakers for who they have chosen as the finalists for the job, as he posted the following to his Instagram story, “Man are the Lakers serious? They not serious about trying to better the situation with that list of coaches. FOH (F*** out of here). They serious? Nah they not serious! They serious.”

Kevin Garnett has thoughts on the current Lakers search for a new head coach pic.twitter.com/C4A8VIT9cu — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) May 23, 2022

During his playing days, Garnett was known for being one of the league’s more well-known trash talkers. However, since retiring from the NBA in 2016, he hasn’t been one to criticize organizations for their personnel decisions.

Lakers Reportedly Holding Out Hope For Doc Rivers

Stein also mentioned in his report that the Lakers have not yet abandoned hope that Rivers will be available to hire.

For that to happen, the Philadelphia 76ers will either have to fire Rivers as their head coach, he would have to quit, or the Sixers and Lakers could do what the Celtics did with Rivers back in 2013: trade him to the Los Angeles Clippers for assets. Rivers’ name has been mentioned during the Lakers’ coaching search from the very beginning. Even though he’s still currently employed by the Sixers, many who cover the Lakers believe Rivers is the man for the job.

Column: Lakers reportedly have three coaching finalists, but their best choice is door number four. Doc Rivers still Lakers’ best shot. https://t.co/vBsUqBFPWu — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) May 21, 2022

Stein’s report makes it sound like Rivers is who they would prefer as Vogel’s replacement. However, Sixers’ executive Daryl Morey went on the record saying that Rivers will stay as the team’s head coach on May 13, 2022. The praise he later gave Rivers makes it sound like Rivers isn’t going anywhere.

Something to keep in mind is that Morey also said Chris Paul wasn’t going anywhere in 2019 in light of the rumors that Paul and James Harden weren’t getting along on the Houston Rockets. Not too long afterwards, Paul was then traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook. This is not to say that Morey is a liar but more that situations can change.

Rivers Would Be the First to Coach Both the Celtics and Lakers

In their historic rivalry, not many NBA personnel, whether it be players, coaches, or executives, can say that they had been tied to both the Celtics and the Lakers at some point, but it has happened before.

Dennis Schroder was the latest player to have played for both franchises after crossing over from the Lakers to the Celtics via free agency in 2021. In so doing, he joins the likes of the following players who have also played for both of the storied franchises during their careers:

-Rajon Rondo

-Isaiah Thomas

-Avery Bradley

-Brandon Bass

-Troy Murphy

-Shaquille O’Neal

-Gary Payton

-Chucky Atkins

-Chris Mihm

-Rick Fox

-Brian Shaw

-Bob McAdoo

-Charlie Scott

-Don Nelson

-Clyde Lovelette

Celtics legend Bill Sharman also went on to coach the Lakers to a title in the 1971-72 season after retiring as a player in 1961. Tyronn Lue also played for the Lakers then went on to become an assistant coach for the Celtics back when Rivers was Boston’s head coach.

If Rivers winds up as the Lakers’ head coach sometime in the near future, he would be the first to be the head coach of both the Celtics and the Lakers. KC Jones and Frank Vogel have come close to that feat as coaches, but while they were the head coach for one of the two teams, they were only part of the coaching staff for the other.