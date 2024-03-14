Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce Agree the Celtics’ Biggest Threat in East Isn’t the Bucks

The Boston Celtics own the NBA’s best record at 51-14. They hold a 9.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference and a five-game cushion over the West-leading Denver Nuggets.

Boston is the significant favorite to win the 2024 NBA championship and is an overwhelming favorite to come out of the East. Former Celtics stars Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce expect the Celtics to reach the championship round, but they both believe the Bucks and Cavs aren’t their biggest threat in the conference.

Paul Pierce Believes the Miami Heat Will Cause Playoff Problems for the Boston Celtics

The Celtics are a lock to grab the top seed in the Eastern Conference. That might not be a good thing.

As of Thursday, March 14, the Heat are the No. 8 seed, meaning they would earn a first-round matchup with the Celtics.

A year ago, the eighth-seeded Heat shockingly dismantled the top-seeded Bucks. They didn’t stop there. After defeating the New York Knicks in six games in the conference semifinals, the Heat stunned the Celtics in Boston in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The magic ran out in the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Nuggets in five games.

Garnett and Pierce believe the Heat will be Boston’s biggest threat in the postseason this year. During a sit-down chat with Pierce on “KG Certified,” Garnett asked Pierce if the Bucks or Heat were Boston’s biggest playoff threat in the East.

“I’m gonna go Heat always because of the history, and they got swagger,” Pierce said. “Miami, there’s just something about them. When April comes around, Jimmy Butler and (head coach Erik Spoelstra) get together and dudes be turning into something else.

“They confident. They’ve proven it. I don’t know which way this Milwaukee team is gonna go. Obviously, they’re a huge threat when you got Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and (Damian) Lillard. Now, Doc (Rivers) is starting to get the mold of his team together.

“Miami to the Celtics is the biggest threat. I don’t give a damn what you say. Milwaukee’s a threat. Don’t get it twisted, but I’m more confident versus Milwaukee than Miami. I know it sounds crazy.”

Garnett Agrees The Celtics Will Get Challenged by the Heat

Should things end the way they are now, the Celtics certainly won’t have a cakewalk in Round 1. Butler and the Heat will look to knock out the top seed for the second straight year. Garnett agreed that it sounds crazy for the Celtics to fear Miami over Milwaukee, but he believes Pierce is right.

“That’s accurate because Playoff Jimmy is a real thing,” Garnett said.

“He’s dominant on both sides of the ball. He’ll get a stop, come down and his a big three. I’m gonna agree with Paul on this, even though Milwaukee’s having some great success.

“The Miami/Boston series is a heightened series that probably doesn’t get enough energy.”

Pierce did disagree with Garnett on that statement.

“That’s the biggest rivalry,” Pierce said of Heat/Celtics.

“In the playoffs,” Garnett interjected.

“In the whole NBA,” Pierce responded. “I can’t think of anyone else that has a bigger rivalry than the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.”