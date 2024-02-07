Celtics Have ‘Kicked the Tires’ on Acquiring Former No. 5 Pick: Report

The Boston Celtics have a limited time frame until they can’t use the $6.2 million Grant Williams trade exception. They don’t have many options regarding who they can acquire, but one possible option could be Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn.

MassLive’s Brian Robb reported that the Celtics have looked into acquiring Dunn using the Williams TPE.

“A simpler potential move for the Celtics would be adding less costly players that fit into the Grant Williams TPE ($6.2 million) or a minimum trade exception. The Jazz have two players that could fit the bill on that front as the team has kicked the tires on 6-foot-7 Italian forward Simone Fontecchio and former lottery pick Kris Dunn, per league sources,” Robb wrote in a February 7 story.

Dunn was the No. 5 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and the Jazz owe him $2.58 million this season. Hence, the Celtics could potentially absorb him into the exception.

Robb’s report came out before the Detroit Pistons acquired Fontecchio, but that still leaves Dunn available until further notice.

The Utah Jazz are trading Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for a 2024 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024

Celtics Have Acquired Dunn Before

Technically speaking, Kris Dunn has been a member of the Celtics in the past. The Celtics acquired Dunn in a three-way trade between them, the Atlanta Hawks, and Sacramento Kings in 2021. However, they then traded Dunn to the Memphis Grizzlies before the 2021-22 season started.

Since then, Dunn has had multiple G-League stints and a brief stint with the Portland Trail Blazers before the Jazz signed him in 2023. Since then, Dunn has worked his way up to becoming a starter. Since inserting him into the starting lineup, the Jazz have 16-8 in that span. That makes them 26-26. Trading Fontecchio might change their fortunes, but Dunn has played a role in their success.

In fact, the Celtics have had the opportunity to add Dunn even before they traded for him. They had the chance to draft him with the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft but took Jaylen Brown instead. Though Dunn has proven himself to be an NBA player, it’s clear that they chose right there.

Celtics Interested in Otto Porter Jr. & Lonnie Walker: Report

The Celtics have more options besides Kris Dunn. With the Grant Williams trade exception, they can absorb anyone who makes up to $100,000 more than the exception. Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that the Celtics have interest in two players who fit into the exception in a February 6 story.

“Boston will likely be limited to adding pieces through its $6.25 million traded-player exception with which the Celtics could bring on a veteran target such as Otto Porter Jr., sources said. Another name on Boston’s radar: Nets guard Lonnie Walker, who’s generated a wealth of interest from playoff teams while playing well on a minimum contract, sources said.”

Porter makes $6.3 million, while Walker makes $2.3. There’s a scenario where the Celtics could get both. However, while one could be acquired by utilizing the exception, the other would have to exchanged for a player(s).

It’s also possible the Raptors may buy out Porter. Porter has struggled with injuries since signing with the Raptors in 2022. If he hits the free agent market, the Celtics could swoop in and sign him.