Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis Calls Out False Narrative

After the Boston Celtics beat Kristaps Porzingis’ former team, the New York Knicks, on November 13, Porzingis wanted to dispel the “narrative” of him wanting his own team. According to Porzingis, the said narrative was “falsely pushed,” per Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News.

“I never felt that way because today’s league is—other than [Nikola] Jokic and [Joel] Embiid, it’s a guard league,” Porziņģis said. “It’s mostly guards and small forwards. So I knew that if I want to win, you’re going to have to play with somebody. And it was never an issue for me.”

Porzingis added that while he was cockier when he was younger, having his own team was never an issue for Porzingis.

“It was always this narrative that was out there that—I think some of you guys that know me closer—know how I am. And of course when you’re younger, you’re a bit more cocky and arrogant. It’s just natural. You mature and get older and you understand things better. I never had a big issue at all.”

Porzingis concluded by adding how comfortable he is in his role with the Celtics.

“Honestly, I still play pretty much the same. There might be some games when I don’t get as many shots or things like that, but honestly, I’m much more effective now than when I was shooting 18 shots per game,” Porziņģis said. “So I’m comfortable in this role also. And there’s going to be different games and different situations, and I’m going to be ready to step up or be their support these guys, and that’s why I’m here.”

Needless to say, it sounds like Porzingis shouldn’t pose any issues for the Celtics during the 2023-24 season.

Kristaps Porzingis Questionable for Sixers Game

On November 14, The Athletic’s Jay King reported via his X account that Kristaps Porzingis is questionably for the Celtics game against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 15.

“Kristaps Porzingis (right knee contusion) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the 76ers.”

Though Porzingis has been very productive for the Celtics 10 games into the season, this is a good reminder of why he didn’t come at a steep price. Though it doesn’t sound like Porzingis would be out for too long if he misses the Celtics’ next game.

Jaylen Brown Praises Relationship With Kristaps Porzingis

On November 13, Jaylen Brown told reporters about how much he has enjoyed developing a connection with Kristaps Porzingis.

“It’s been great,” Brown told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston’s X account. “On the court, we’ve been able to develop some actions that have been pretty good. Going forward, they’ve got to make a choice between stopping me or stopping him.”

On top of that, Brown singled out Porzingis’ sense of humor when talking about the rapport they’ve developed.

“Off the court, it’s been a joy,” Brown said. “We live in the same building, so I’ve been able to spend some time riding back from the airport with him or whenever. KP is hilarious. He’s funnier than you probably all think, but he’s a good guy.”

Even if he hasn’t been on the team for long, it’s clear Porzingis is leaving an impression on his teammates.