Kristaps Porzingis Explains His Meaning of Boston Celtics Basketball

The Boston Celtics are rolling. After a 114-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, December 18, the Celtics boast the best record in the NBA at 20-5. They are the lone team with a perfect mark at home (14-0) and have won five straight.

The team got an offseason jolt with the additions of center Kristaps Porzingis and guard Jrue Holiday. Although Holiday tasted a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, Porzingis finds himself with a legitimate shot at a title this year, and he recently explained what Celtics basketball is all about.

Kristaps Porzingis Is Just What the Boston Celtics Needed

There were plenty of grumblings in Boston when it was announced the Celtics acquired Porzingis in a three-team trade in the offseason. The Celtics unloaded veteran guard Marcus Smart, viewed by many as the heart and soul of the team, to acquire the oft-injured 7-foot-3 center.

While Porzingis has already missed his fair share of games this year with a nagging calf injury, he has more than proved his worth when he’s been on the court.

Porzingis, who has missed six of Boston’s 25 games, is averaging 18.9 points while shooting 52.4% from the floor.

The Celtics had an overload at the guard position last year and were thin up front. Acquiring Porzingis, a versatile center who can stretch the floor, gave Boston a well-rounded team and allowed guard Derrick White to step into the starting lineup.

Boston’s starting five (and top six) is as good as anyone in the NBA. Porzingis has shown he can dominate on both sides of the ball. He leads the team in blocks with 30 and he’s tops among starters in field goal percentage. He can be a lob threat inside, but he’s also hit 32 of 96 of his 3-point attempts.

Porzingis Explains His Version of Celtics Basketball

While some may think the pressure is on Porzingis this year after replacing a fan favorite in Smart, the pressure is actually diminished in Boston.

Porzingis came into the NBA as a high-profiled rookie in 2015 after the New York Knicks made him the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He’s on his fourth team in nine years and has always been expected to carry his team — until this year.

Porzingis said Celtics basketball is different.

KP talks playing Celtic basketball and building a team culture ☘️ pic.twitter.com/OSu7dKHwNV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 17, 2023

“It’s something we’ve talked about early in the season,” Porzingis said after Sunday’s win over the Magic. “I think (Jaylen Brown) said it. When you have that much talent, you can invite some laziness — we’re just going to win anyway.

“What we want to do is build that culture, you know. No matter how talented we are, no matter who’s in or out or if we’re all playing, we always play the same. We always play hard. Always play for each other. That way we build that culture on the court.”

Porzingis returned Sunday after missing Friday’s game against Orlando, and he finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes.

After playing five straight home games, the Celtics hit the road for four, beginning with a game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, December 19.