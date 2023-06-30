Kristaps Porzingis Gives Details on Future With Celtics

Technically speaking, the Boston Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis on an expiring contract. However, Porzingis will be eligible for an extension in July should the Celtics offer one to him.

While talking with Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, Porzingis commented on whether he’d like to stay with the Celtics long-term.

“Of course. The idea of being here for a long time would be what I want,” Porzingis said. “When the time comes, hopefully, it’s going to be a discussion, and we’ll see.”

Before Porzingis was officially acquired, NBA Insider Marc Stein first reported via Twitter on June 21 that the Celtics and Porzingis were likely to agree to an extension.

The three-team deal to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston is likewise expected to lead to a July contract extension for Porzingis beyond next season's $36 million player option, league sources say. Today was the deadline to invoke the option. More NBA: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2023

On June 24, Stein previewed what kind of extension Porzingis could get if and when he and the Celtics agree to it.

“The Celtics…are strongly expected to tack two years onto Porziņģis contract this summer. The 27-year-old is eligible for a maximum two-year extension worth $77 million that could take his total compensation in green well past $100 million.”

Of course, trading away Marcus Smart, whose been a crucial piece of their success for almost the last decade, to acquire Porzingis may have been a big enough giveaway that the Celtics plan to keep Porzingis for the long haul.

Derrick White Praises Kristaps Porzingis’ Addition

Derrick White gave his thoughts on the team trading Marcus Smart for Porzingis while talking with Forsberg on June 28.

First, he voiced how much he enjoyed playing with Smart while adding his excitement to play with Porzingis.

“The trade has been crazy,” White told Forsberg. “I’ve got a lot of love and respect, and it’s been a privilege to play with Smart. I wish him the best of luck in Memphis. But I’m excited to play with KP, too, so I’m looking forward to that.”

White praised Porzingis as a player, believing that he’ll help the Celtics in many areas on the court.

“He’s super talented. I remember the game in Washington. He was unreal. We couldn’t do anything to stop him,” said White. “On both ends of the ball, he can do a lot of things for us. So I’m looking forward to getting to know him better and welcome him to the team.”

Kristaps Porzingis to Play in FIBA Tournament

On June 28, FIBA’s Twitter account tweeted that Porzingis would be among the players that will play for Latvia in the upcoming tournament in August.

Kristaps Porzingis headlines Latvia's extended roster for their first-ever World Cup! 🇱🇻#FIBAWC x #WinForLatvia pic.twitter.com/rp81Z3zNax — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) June 28, 2023

All the power to Porzingis for playing for his home country, but the Celtics have had some recent misfortune with their players participating in FIBA tournaments. Former Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for Italy during the 2022 FIBA tournament not too long after he joined the Celtics.

Gallinari not only missed the entire 2022-23 season while recovering from the injury, but he also never got to play a game for the team he grew up rooting for after they included him in the trade to get Porzingis.

Much like Gallinari, Porzingis has a reputation for being injury-prone. Coincidentally enough, both came into the NBA as high lottery picks selected by the New York Knicks.