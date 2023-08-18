Stretch Big Floated as Celtics’ Target & ‘Kristaps Porzingis Insurance’

The Boston Celtics got their first injury scare from Kristaps Porzingis when he withdrew from the FIBA World Cup due to plantar fasciitis. While the Celtics reported on their X account on August 16 that he should be good to go for training camp, Porzingis came to Boston with a reputation for being injury-prone.

The 65 games he played for the Washington Wizards during the 2022-23 season was the most he’s played since the 2016-17 season with the New York Knicks. The Celtics could use another big man just in case Porzingis is out for an extended period with an injury. NESN’s Keagan Stiefel explained why JaMychal Green would fit the definition of what he calls “Kristaps Porzingis Insurance.”

“Green has quietly been a tremendous contributor for some pretty good teams over the last three seasons, averaging 7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game for the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. The 33-year-old averaged 54.0% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range in 57 regular-season games last season and might just finally capture a ring with the Celtics. You know, if they sign him,” Stiefel wrote.

Green is also a career 36.8% shooter from three-point land, and he would fit with the slew of stretch-bigs the Celtics have had on the team for the past several years, including Porzingis, Al Horford, Grant Williams, Mike Muscala, Kelly Olynyk, and Jonas Jerebko among others.

Drew Gooden Praises Celtics for Kristaps Porzingis Trade

Former NBA player Drew Gooden explained to Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson why he liked the Celtics trading for Porzingis, though he acknowledged that losing Marcus Smart will be tough.

Boston Celtics with Kristaps Porzingis

are a tough team to beat in the East says Drew Gooden on Scoop B Selects: “I like Porziņģis because they didn’t have to give up too many pieces. I know Marcus Smart was a huge, huge, HUGE emotional piece I would say that you cannot probably… https://t.co/oJ5heS6hAP — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 15, 2023

“I like Porzingis in Boston because they didn’t have to give up too many pieces,” Gooden told Robinson. “I know Marcus Smart was a huge, huge, huge emotional piece I would say that you cannot probably replace, but when you get a guy like Porzingis that ultimately can play alongside Jaylen (Brown), and…(Jayson) Tatum. I say they’re going to be a tough team to beat in the East.”

Smart played a key role in how the Celtics made the playoffs from 2015 to 2023 as well as going on extended playoff runs. Porzingis has only been to the playoffs twice in his career and hasn’t made it past the first round, but that could change now that he’s in Boston.

Boston’s Role in Krisaps Porzingis’ FIBA Decision

Porzingis formally announced via his X account that he was withdrawing from the FIBA World Cup on August 15.

“It is difficult, I feel very responsible to myself and the supporters of the Latvian national team, but a decision has been made that I will not play in the World Cup,” Porzingis wrote, as translated into English. “After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness.”

Porzingis added that both Latvia and the Celtics played a role in deciding to withdraw from the tournament.

“This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team – with the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process.

“Such a decision is not easy to make, but I promise that I will be there and support the team as much as I can,” Porzingis wrote. “Our land – Latvia!”