Kristaps Porzingis Delivers Honest Take on Fit With Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown

Kristaps Porzingis has previously played with NBA All-Stars, like Carmelo Anthony when he played for the New York Knicks, Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks, and Bradley Beal with the Washington Wizards. With the Boston Celtics, this is the first time in his career that he’s playing with two stars with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Porzingis knows how the three of them can complement each other and how both he and they can make their lives easier for one another.

“It’s just gonna be a matter of time before we find our rhythm on the court,” Porzingis told Taylor Snow of Celtics.com. “I think my game is going to complement their game so much. I’m going to try to open things up for them, and I know that’s what’s going to make my game much easier. I’m looking forward to that.”

Tatum and Brown have had a floor-stretching center for all but two years of their career since coming together as a duo. Porzingis doesn’t just give them another stretch-big but another offensive threat both in and outside the arc they haven’t had before in their frontcourt.

Kristaps Porzingis Reveals Why He Picked Boston

During Celtics Media Day on October 2, Porzingis revealed that he had opportunities for a bigger role and more money from other teams. However, he chose the Celtics because of their appeal as a contender.

"I had different opportunities to go somewhere else and maybe have a bigger role or even make more money but I wanted to come here." Kristaps Porziņģis talks wanting to play for the Celtics ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Krnz4qCdIP — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 2, 2023

“That’s what matters is winning. I had different opportunities to go somewhere else and maybe have a bigger role and maybe even make more money, but I wanted to come here. I wanted to come to Boston just because of the opportunity to play in such an iconic organization with great players that are already here that are very close and hopefully, I can come in here and bring more to that. The idea of that itself, I didn’t need to hear anything else. Now that I’m here, it’s an incredible feeling,” Porzingis said while talking with NBC Sports Boston.

Porzingis will still be paid a lot of money over the next three seasons. He’ll be paid $36 million for the 2023-24 season, then will be paid $60 million over the next two seasons. He’ll be a wealthy NBA player while playing for one of the NBA’s best teams.

Jayson Tatum Explains What Kristaps Porzingis Adds

During Celtics Media Day, Tatum explained why what Porzingis adds to the team excites him to share the floor with.

.@jaytatum0 talks the #Celtics two major deals this Summer, landing Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis in Boston #BleedGreen Stream ➡️ https://t.co/506B7OvMuT pic.twitter.com/pl5qAdcEsp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 2, 2023

“I think he just adds another dynamic of versatility, right? As tall as he is, he can stretch the floor. I don’t think we’ve necessarily had a presence as tall as he is that is as talented as he is on the offensive end. I’m really excited about that. Somebody that can push the floor, spot up and shoot threes, and take it down to the post. Something that we really haven’t had to that level since I’ve been here, so I’m really, really excited to have him on our team,” Tatum said while talking with NBC Sports Boston on October 2.

From their own words, both Porzingis and Tatum understand how well the two of them can fit together as teammates.