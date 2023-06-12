Celtics Could Trade for $158 Million All-Star Big Man This Summer

After falling short in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics will be looking to the offseason as a time period in which they could better their odds of getting over the proverbial hump and head back to the NBA Finals.

In NESN’s Gio Rivera’s opinion, one way of aiding in these aforementioned efforts could be by pursuing a trade for Washington Wizards star, Kristaps Porzingis.

“No, he’s not the same must-watch “unicorn” talent he once was in a New York Knicks jersey, but that isn’t what the Celtics would need. Porzingis is still an elite-level front-court threat with the ability to protect the glass and score, leading the Wizards in both points (23.2) and rebounds (8.4). Obviously, there’s the salary factor in place that won’t complicate this hypothetical trade target, but the 27-year-old would be a huge upgrade from the cement-footed Al Horford, who is far beyond his prime and got exposed for his age all throughout the playoffs,” Rivera wrote.

Kristaps Porzingis is coming off of easily his best season since being selected to his lone All-Star Game back in 2017-18. Through 65 games played, the big man posted impressive per-game averages of 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from deep.

Despite this high level of production, however, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic many rival executives seem to be of the belief that the Wizards could be willing to undergo a rebuild which, considering the power forward’s age coupled with the $36 million left on his $158 million deal, makes him a prime candidate to be dealt should this process commence in the near future.

In Rivera’s eyes, the Boston Celtics should consider putting themselves in the running for the likes of Kristaps Porzingis.

Joe Ingles Tabbed as Potential Target for Celtics

Should the Boston Celtics wish to pursue something significantly smaller than a trade for Wizards big Kristaps Porzingis this summer, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz believes that a pursuit of one particular veteran sharpshooter could be a viable option to consider.

Despite the franchise’s already high-end payroll, there are bound to be cost-efficient players available on the open market that could improve some of the weaknesses within Joe Mazzulla‘s rotation.

To Swartz, long-time Utah Jazz forward and recent Milwaukee Buck Joe Ingles is worth a look from Brad Stevens and company.

“Cost is also an issue for Boston, a team that is already projected to dive deep into the luxury tax, especially if Grant Williams is brought back,” Swartz wrote. “Ingles only got better as his season went along in a return from a torn ACL.”

🇦🇺 Joe Ingles picks up his first double-double for the @Bucks! #FearTheDeer 📊 14 PTS | 10 AST | 5 REB | 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/1DYdB5alf5 — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) December 31, 2022

Seeing 46 games of action this past season, Ingles went on to post averages of 6.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.9% from deep.

However, as Swartz noted, as the campaign rolled on the 35-year-old only managed to up his productivity, as he posted 8.2 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds while shooting a highly efficient 52.1% from the field and 50.6% from deep over his final 18 games played.

Grant Williams Undergoes Offseason Surgery

On June 9, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke word that Celtics forward Grant Williams underwent a procedure to fix an ailment in his left hand that plagued him throughout the postseason.

“Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams – who’ll be a restricted free agent this summer — had surgery on his left hand Friday that’s expected to have him fully recovered for the start of NBA training camp in the fall, sources told ESPN. The surgery, considered successful, comes after Williams hurt the hand in March. Williams decided to continue playing with the injury through the Celtics’ run to the Eastern Conference Finals,” Wojnarowski reported.

ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams – who’ll be a restricted free agent this summer — had surgery on his left hand Friday that’s expected to have him fully recovered for the start of fall training camp: https://t.co/Fprz44X1s3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 9, 2023

This surgery comes just weeks before Grant Williams is slated to enter restricted free agency, a period where he hopes to receive a lucrative new payday.

Through 79 games played, the 24-year-old went on to put forth a career-best campaign, boasting averages of 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.5% from deep.