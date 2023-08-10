Kristaps Porzingis Shares IG Video Following Recent Injury Report [WATCH]

The Boston Celtics received some troubling news when Rupert Fabig of the German Publication Hamburger Abendblatt reported on August 9 that he may be unable to play in the FIBA World Cup due to a foot injury.

“Exclusive: According to my information, there are growing concerns that Latvia star Kristaps #Porzingis might miss the #FIBAWC due to injury. Understood it is something with his foot. Staff, himself and Boston #Celtics will wait until the last moment to make a decision,” Fabig wrote via his personal Twitter on August 9.

Fabig added that the injury wasn’t too much to be concerned about.

“Understood it’s at least nothing too serious because they are still discussing the option of him playing the World Cup,” Fabig wrote.

On August 10, Porzingis posted videos of him practicing with the Latvian team on his personal Instagram, which included shooting drills and dunking.

On the one hand, Porzingis practicing while dealing with this supposed foot injury demonstrates that, as Fabig explained, the injury isn’t serious. On the other, knowing Porzingis’ injury history, playing on what could be a gimpy foot could potentially turn into a problem for the Celtics, which could be disastrous knowing that they traded Marcus Smart, among others, for Porzingis.

Latvian Team Dismisses Injury Report on Kristaps Porzingis

On August 10, the official Twitter account for the Latvian Basketball Union made a public statement refuting the report that Porzingis is hurt.

“There has been information that questions the participation of Kristaps Porzingis in the FIBA ​​World Cup. LBS denies this information.

“Both the players’ individual preparation plans and the team’s overall training process are ongoing. The line-up for the match against the Dominican Republic will be announced on August 12,” the Union wrote via Twitter, as translated into English.

Porzingis has yet to play for Latvia during the FIBA World Cup thus far. Between this statement and Porzingis posting videos of him practicing on the court, his playing in the tournament seems to still be in play. While the injury may not be a problem as of now, the Celtics know firsthand the ramifications of an off-season injury can do, having dealt with Danilo Gallinari’s ACL tear during the 2022 offseason.

Kristaps Porzingis Trade Called ‘Biggest Stunner’

The Celtics certainly shocked the world when they made the three-way trade that acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards and sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report explained why the trade was the most surprising move of the offseason.

“The idea of the Celtics moving forward without Marcus Smart is jarring alone. In addition to being the team’s longest-tenured player, he’s also been Boston’s best defender, emotional leader and top table-setter. There are on- and off-court risks in letting him go, even if the Celtics felt they had enough backcourt depth to cover his absence,” Buckley wrote.

“Sending him out for Kristaps Porziņģis—and the two picks—is fascinating. Boston clearly wanted to get bigger and did, bringing aboard the 7’3″, 240-pounder. His injury history is all kinds of worrisome, but he did stay mostly healthy this past season (65 games) and showed what kind of an impact presence he can be when he does.”

Porzingis’ talent is as tantalizing as his injury concerns are worrying. Evidently, the Celtics believed getting someone of his caliber was worth losing their longest-tenured player.