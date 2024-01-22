Kristaps Porzingis Singles Out ‘Incredible’ Celtics Fans After Rockets Win

Plenty of Boston Celtics fans were in attendance when the Celtics played the Houston Rockets on January 21. After the Celtics won, Kristaps Porzingis singled out the fanbase for their widespread loyalty.

“Honestly, it’s incredible,” Porzingis told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. “Everywhere on the road, we get the support as if we’re at home. I cannot think of another fanbase in the NBA that is like this. It’s absolutely a blessing playing in front of these fans.”

As Porzingis walked away, he raised his arms up to salute the fans who were still there after the game finished.

"Everywhere on the road, we get the support as if we're at home… It's absolutely a blessing playing in front of these fans" Porzingis leaves the arena with a massive ovation after a 1-on-1 with Abby Chin pic.twitter.com/VEDmDxsn4r — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 22, 2024

Throughout his career, Porzingis has played for the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Washington Wizards, so he only has those four teams for comparison. Boston also has a loyal fanbase because of their all-around success as a team. The Celtics are on pace for 63 wins, which would make them the winningest team Porzingis has ever played for.

Porzingis has only been to the playoffs twice in his NBA career and has never made it past the first round. Never playing for a contender may also have played a role in why he’s never seen a passionate fanbase before.

Kristaps Porzingis Praises Jaylen Brown’s Leadership

Jaylen Brown was not the Celtics’ highest scorer against the Rockets. That honor went to Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 32 points. However, Brown finished with a triple-double, putting up 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

During his postgame press conference, Porzingis praised Brown for his leadership in helping the team despite not scoring too much.

"He understands he doesn't need to score 30 every night" Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis talks about JB scoring his 3rd career triple-double and what it says about him as a playmaker pic.twitter.com/a1UGmXD7Iz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 22, 2024

“It speaks volumes for (Brown’s) leadership too,” Porzingis told reporters, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston’s X account. “He understands he doesn’t need to score 30 every night. And he can have this kind of night where maybe he’s not making all the shots but just making those passes, making those reads for our teammates, and that us as a group, that’s a chain reaction.”

Brown had his third career triple-double, while Porzingis had his fourth 30-point outing with the Celtics. Porzingis’ scoring came in handy, as while Brown did not score much compared to his usual, Jayson Tatum didn’t fare much better. Tatum scored 18 points, but shot four-for-17 from the field while shooting one-for-six from three.

Derrick White Reacts to Kristaps Porzingis Kidd

During the Celtics game against the Denver Nuggets, Derrick White drew an and-one during the third quarter. To show his appreciation for his teammate, Kristaps Porzingis came over and kissed White on the head.

After the game, White gave a brief but genuine reaction to the kiss during his postgame press conference.

Derrick White was cracking up when asked by @tvabby about this moment. “It was shocking… he’s a great teammate.” (🎥@CelticsCLNS) https://t.co/EYygTeb7YH pic.twitter.com/YXjYJEol54 — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) January 20, 2024

“That was crazy,” White told reporters after the game, per Noa Dalzell’s X account. “It was shocking, but he’s a great teammate.”

Since joining the Celtics, Porzingis has shown himself to be a model teammate. Between praising Jaylen Brown as a leader and kissing Derrick White for making good plays, among other things, Porzingis has shown his camaraderie as a Celtic. If that’s not enough, he’s also shown how much he loves the Celtics fanbase.