Kristaps Porzingis Gives Much-Needed Update On His Celtics Return

After days of speculation, there’s a solid report on the return of Kristaps Porzingis, and it came straight from the horse’s mouth.

The Boston Celtics star strained his calf in a November 24 game against the Orlando Magic and hasn’t played since. Several reports have the 7-foot-3 center returning to the court “soon,” but Porzingis gave a much clearer picture of a return on his Instagram Story, saying he’ll be back for the next game. The Celtics host his former team, the New York Knicks, on Friday, December 8.

The Boston Celtics Sorely Miss Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis on IG: “I will be lined up for the next game.” Celtics starters played 133 minutes together over Boston’s first 10 games (+112 in that span). Only 58 minutes in three appearances since. Celtics = 10-1 with starters healthy this season. pic.twitter.com/C4AyudrwEt — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 6, 2023

When the Celtics acquired Porzingis in a three-team trade that saw veteran leader Marcus Smart head to the Memphis Grizzlies, the biggest concern was Porzingis’ health.

Porzingis missed the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL and has played more than 58 games just once in each of the last six seasons. In 15 games with Boston this season, Porzingis has averaged 18.9 points on 54.7% shooting.

After missing the last four games, Porzingis was asked on his Instagram Story when he’ll return to the lineup.

He responded in Latvian, saying, “Uz nakamo speli busu ierinda.” Loosely translated, it means, “It would be time for the next game.”

Porzingis’ return would have all five starters healthy once again. According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, the Celtics are 10-1 in games with their starting five healthy.

Porzingis’ absence left a gaping hole in the middle of Boston’s defense. Boston is limited in the big-man department, with only Porzingis and 37-year-old Al Horford playing valuable minutes. Despite missing the last four games, Porzingis leads the team in blocks with 25.

Porzingis and the Celtics Look to Bounce Back After In-Season Tourney Flop

Porzingis’ return should help the Celtics overcome their NBA In-Season Tournament disappointment after failing to reach the semifinals. The Indiana Pacers sent Boston packing with a 122-112 loss in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Boston was the favorite to win the tournament, but they wilted in a third quarter that saw the Pacers outscore them by a 37-23 margin.

The third quarter has been a problem for the Celtics this season. While he acknowledges the third quarter has been an issue, guard Derrick White can’t quite put his finger on why that’s the case.

"Personally, I felt like I was horrible the second half." Derrick White takes some ownership for the Celtics' turnovers in loss to Pacers pic.twitter.com/nvdC8rbePY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2023

“I’m not sure, honestly,” he said, per NBC Sports Boston. “We gotta do something to come out of the locker room better and play 48 minutes. That starts with our starters. We gotta be better.”

Because of the loss to the Pacers, Boston heads home instead traveling to Las Vegas to play for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament championship. They’ll take on a New York Knicks team that suffered the same quarterfinal fate in the tourney. The Knicks surrendered 146 points in a 146-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the other quarterfinal meeting.

The game against the Knicks begins a string of five straight home games for the Celtics. After New York, the Celtics play back-to-back games against the Cleveland Cavaliers before taking on the Orlando Magic in two straight games.