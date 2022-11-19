Kyle Kuzma Clowns Former Celtics Guard, Lakers

Former Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder made his season debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on November 18 against the Detroit Pistons. Before Schroder made his debut in his second stint with the Lakers, Schroder posted a picture of himself in Lakers gear before tipoff with the caption, “Today is my first Game of the season. Excited let’s gooo,”

Among those who commented was ex-Laker and Schroder’s former teammate Kyle Kuzma, who said “save the season” with a flame emoji and two laughing emojis.

Kuzma’s comment, along with the emojis would indicate that he’s mocking both Schroder and the Lakers. Before the Lakers took on the Pistons, they were sporting a record of 3-10. The Lakers wound up with their fourth win of the season, but it places them 14th in the Western Conference standings.

Schroder was a good sport when responding to Kuzma’s joke, saying, “Wooooow u wild!” with a laughing emoji of his own. Schroder and Kuzma were teammates on the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, though that very summer, Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards and Schroder signed with the Celtics.

Schroder’s Season Debut

In his first game back with the Lakers, Schroder put up a statline of two points and two assists while shooting one-for-five from the field, all resulting in a plus/minus of minus-six.

Players returning from injury tend to be rusty in their first game back. In Schroder’s case, not only was he making his debut a month into the NBA season, but it was his first NBA regular season game since March 26 when he played for the Houston Rockets against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Schroder had been out due to a thumb injury he suffered during a preseason game.

Thomas Bryant Voices Appreciation for Schroder

Along with Schroder, Thomas Bryant also made his season debut for the Lakers when they played against the Pistons, which also marked his second stint with the team much like Schroder. According to Damian Burchardt of Lakers Nation, Bryant said Schroder was very helpful to him after both were out recovering from thumb injuries.

“It was good to have someone you could talk to,” Bryant told Burchardt. “Feed off the same energy and go through the same injury. Throughout the rehab it was the same mishaps, same up and down. Just basic things that you go through in surgery and everything.

“It was good to have someone who knows what you are going through.”

Bryant also talked about what it was like for him when he suffered his thumb injury. He told Burchardt that he doesn’t remember when it happened, but he remembers his reaction to it.

“I do remember going up, you know, allowing nothing easy,” Bryant told Burchardt. “And I remember shaking my hand because it hurt.

“It was the only time I remember it, but I don’t remember exactly when the injury itself happened. For a while they said I was playing through it, so I didn’t notice till now.”

The Celtics pursued Thomas Bryant over the summer, but he chose the Lakers because they offered him the possibility of a starters role, something the Celtics could not offer, according to Chris Haynes.