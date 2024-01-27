Ex-Celtic Advises Kyle Lowry Not to Join Lakers

After the Miami Heat traded him to the Charlotte Hornets, Kyle Lowry may hit the buyout market. If he does, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that he may draw interest from the Los Angeles Lakers.

“According to team and league sources, Kyle Lowry, who could be available if he’s bought out by Charlotte after being traded there from Miami this week, is one name to watch for the Lakers,” Buha wrote in a January 26 story.

The Lakers are 23-23 and have disappointed following their run to the Western Conference Finals in 2023. However, former Boston Celtics player and assistant coach Evan Turner advised Lowry to stay away from the Lakers via his X account.

“Kyle, do not go to the Lakers. They are trying to make you the fall guy. Think about your legacy.”

Until Charlotte either trades him to buys him out, Lowry will be a Hornet going forward. At 37 years old, Lowry is not the player he once was, but he’s still productive. Lowry has averaged 8.2 points, four assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.6% from the field and 38.5% from three.

Turner played for the Celtics from 2014 to 2016, then joined Brad Stevens as an assistant during the 2020-21 season.

Sixers Interested in Kyle Lowry: Report

At 10-33, the Hornets have little use for Kyle Lowry on their squad. Trading ex-Celtic Terry Rozier signaled that the Hornets have started over. With that, Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that the Hornets will either trade Lowry or buy him out.

Moreover, if they buy him out, Fischer reported that he would draw interest from the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Lowry being dealt to Charlotte adds another name to the field of backcourt players available,” Fischer wrote in a January 26 story. He’s a potential re-trade candidate for the Hornets, sources said, but also as a potential player on the buyout market should Charlotte not find a deal for the veteran floor general. At that point, one destination that currently appears to be a real possibility: Philadelphia, where the Sixers stand as one of the few contenders below the first luxury tax apron and capable of signing a player who was bought out from a contract pricier than this year’s mid-level exception ($12.4 million.).”

The Sixers have had a more successful season than the Lakers, to say the least. If he chooses the Sixers upon hitting the free agent market, he could potentially face the Celtics for a fourth time in the last five years in the playoffs.

Celtics Can’t Sign Kyle Lowry If He Gets Bought Out

In years past, players who were bought during the regular season could sign with any team. It did not matter how much they were paid. However, that is not the case anymore.

Per the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, teams who are above the league’s first tax apron can’t sign anyone who makes more than the non-taxpayer’s mid-level exception. In other words, they can’t sign anyone who makes more than $12.4 million in one individual season.

The Celtics are barely above the league’s second tax apron. For that reason, Kyle Lowry won’t be an option for them.