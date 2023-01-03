Kylian Mbappe Has High Praise For Celtics Jayson Tatum

As we approach the mid-way point of the NBA’s regular season, the Boston Celtics have a lot to be happy about, most notably, Jayson Tatum’s MVP-level performances.

According to soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe, Tatum’s amazing form to begin the season has seen him enter an elite category of NBA players, with the 2018 World Cup winner listing Tatum among the five best players in the league right now.

Tatum has been on a mission this year as he looks to put a disappointing exit in game six of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in the rearview mirror. Throughout his first 35 games of the season, Tatum is averaging 30.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 35% from deep – form, which has seen him enter the early MVP conversation.

However, in an amusing turn of events, Mbappe did mispronounce Tatum’s name, listing him as ‘Jaylen Tatum’ in what was sure to have been a slip of the tongue.

Jayson Tatum Improved His Diet During Summer

When speaking to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne for an exclusive interview on December 23, Tatum revealed that during the off-season, he made some drastic changes to his diet in the hope that it could give him the edge during a deep playoff run.

Jayson Tatum, six months after NBA Finals loss – 'I know what it takes now' https://t.co/OclYbm1a4e — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 23, 2022

“It’s just healthier options…The right portions for the weight I want to play at. I’m not vegan or anything, but if I’m eating breakfast, the eggs are organic, healthier choice of bacon, the orange juice is organic. I’m not just using the regular fat butter,” Tatum told ESPN’s Romona Shelburne.

Celtics fans will be hoping that Tatum’s dietary tweak will allow him to sustain his currently level of play deep into the post-season and allow him to be at his best when fighting for a championship – especially after he, and most of his teammates, so clearly ran out of gas at the final hurdle last season.

Jayson Tatum Remembers All Of The Trade Talk

When addressing the media during a December 27 post-game press conference, Tatum shared his thoughts on his current partnership with Jaylen Brown and how their high level of play is proving their doubters wrong after years of trade rumors.

“It’s crazy, you know, this time last year, y’all wanted to trade either one of us, and now, you just said Mike (Jordan) and Scottie (Pippen). So, we’re not as bad as you guys say we are, but we’re not as good as Michael and Scottie yet. We’re just two young guys that love to compete, love to try to help our team win every night… but you know, we gotta win. We gotta win when it counts most,” Tatum said.

Tatum and Brown are currently among the most impactful duos in the NBA – on both offense and defense. So, Tatum is certainly justified in reminding the doubters that they’re currently being proven wrong. However, certain sections of the fanbase will continue to doubt the pairing of Brown and Tatum until they bring a championship to Boston. Fortunately, that could be as early as this season.