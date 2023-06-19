Kyrie Irving Floated as Free Agent Target For Celtics Rival

Former Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving will hit the open market this summer. Irving will command plenty of money as a free agent with the resume he has and should have plenty of suitors.

NBA Insider Marc Stein floated one of the Celtics’ biggest rivals, the Miami Heat, as a possible destination for Irving in light of them missing out on Bradley Beal on June 18. He added that he didn’t think it was likely.

“The Heat, meanwhile, theoretically could decide to pursue a sign-and-trade for Irving now that they’ve missed out on Beal since The Athletic reported recently that Miami did register trade interest in Irving before the Nets dispatched him to Dallas on Feb. 7. I wouldn’t count on it, though,” Stein wrote on his Substack.

There could be added incentive for Irving to go to the Heat, factoring how badly things ended with him and the Celtics – plus the drama since his departure – along with the Heat proving to be the Celtics undoing in multiple postseasons.

Celtics Not Interested in Deandre Ayton

It’s been reported by multiple insiders that the Celtics are looking into acquiring help in their frontcourt. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports wrote on June 16 that “the Celtics are evaluating trade avenues to upgrade a thinner frontcourt.” Matt Moore of Action Network wrote the same thing on June 18 while mentioning Deandre Ayton as an option.

“Perhaps equally notable is that Boston is said to be in the market for frontcourt additions, which Deandre Ayton would certainly qualify as, (That, however, is speculative on my part.)” Moore wrote.

However, after Beal was traded to the Phoenix Suns, Brian Robb of MassLive reported that the Celtics are not interested in Ayton because of his expensive contract.

“The Celtics have no interest in an Ayton deal, per a league source, due to his pricy contract, so any scenario that involves Brogdon going to Phoenix now is dead without a third team getting involved. Phoenix could involve moving Ayton elsewhere but don’t look for Boston to get involved unless Ayton’s going to a different team.”

Ayton is owed over $100 million over the next three years, which is a lot for someone who is slated to be fourth on the Suns’ offensive pecking order behind Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker.

Mavericks Interested in Grant Williams

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that one of Grant Williams’ suitors this offseason will be the Mavericks. Scotto added Williams’ connections to the Mavericks or, more specifically, with Luka Doncic.

“The latest team to have interest in Williams looking ahead to free agency is the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told HoopsHype. It’s worth noting Williams and Mavericks star Luka Doncic are both represented by WME Sports,” Scotto wrote.

Williams will enter the 2023 offseason as a restricted free agent, meaning the Celtics can match any offer sheet he signs. However, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported in his NBA Mock Draft that the Celtics are looking into possible sign-and-trades with Williams.

“Sources say the Celtics are exploring ways to bolster the roster, whether it’s a sign-and-trade involving Grant Williams during free agency or something consolidating their plethora of guards.”